Jill Zarin Gives an Update on Current Friendship With Bethenny Frankel

During a January 19 appearance on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin gave an update on her current relationship with Bethenny Frankel. The two stars fell out during season 3 and have struggled to repair their friendship since. And, from the sounds of Zarin’s recent podcast appearance, it doesn’t seem like things are much better these days.

“Where are you right now with that, with her?” Pfeister asked Zarin on the podcast.

“Zero,” Zarin replied. “Less than zero.”

“You guys will not communicate?” Pfeister asked.

“Zero,” Zarin said again.

“What if she was like, Jill, let’s be cool, let’s talk?” Pfeister asked, to which Zarin said, “She won’t. I tried that. I don’t want to talk about her, because why even bother?”

Zarin was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-4.

Zarin Opened up About Her Feud With Frankel During Another Podcast Appearance in December 2020

During a December 2020 appearance on The LadyGang podcast, Zarin opened up more about her feud with Frankel and what was really at the heart of their issues with each other.

“She moved on away from me, and I was the girl who felt abandoned,” Zarin explained at the time. “I look back now and I was wrong. I was wrong, I had no right to be angry that she was moving on. I felt the way I felt, I can’t apologize for that. I felt that she was breaking up with me.”

Zarin continued, “I felt like she got a boyfriend, she got Jason, and she was leaving and didn’t want to bring me along for the ride. That was very clear, and I was very hurt by that. I think Bobby was right, which he always is, and he said, ‘What do you care, just let it go.’ But I was very locked into that, and I couldn’t see my way out. Now I see it differently and I can give advice on it, which is back off. Just back off and let her do her thing. When she comes around, she’s not your husband, she’s not the father of your children, she’s just another girlfriend in your life.”

Zarin Called Frankel a ‘Nobody’ in the ‘Real Housewives’ Tell-All Book

While interviewing to be featured in the “Real Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” which came out in October 2021, Zarin labeled Frankel as a “nobody.”

“Kelly Bensimon was a supermodel and Bethenny Frankel couldn’t sell a cupcake in a grocery store,” Zarin said in the book, as noted by Page Six. “Honestly, she was a nobody.”

However, even though Zarin offered her time to be interviewed for the book, Frankel did not. In fact, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star even took to Twitter to air her grievances about the tell-all.

“I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it?” Frankel wrote. “Is that a good idea? #2021 PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s “rich”….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

