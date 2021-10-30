Jill Zarin Blasts Bethenny Frankel in Tell-All Book

Someone needs to get a hobby.

In the new “Real Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” Jill Zarin slammed her ex-best friend, Bethenny Frankel, as a “nobody.”

“Kelly Bensimon was a supermodel and Bethenny Frankel couldn’t sell a cupcake in a grocery store,” Zarin told author Dave Quinn in the new book, as noted by Page Six. “Honestly, she was a nobody.”

Zarin and Frankel both made their debut on “The Real Housewives of New York” during its first season. The pair was inseparable, especially during season two, when Frankel stayed at Zarin’s house in The Hamptons for the summer. However, during season three, things went south, after a series of fights and miscommunications. Unfortunately, the two never repaired their friendship, and don’t seem to be on speaking terms these days.

Zarin Opened up About Her Fallout With Frankel Earlier This Year

During a December 2020 appearance on The LadyGang on PodcastOne, Zarin opened up about her falling out with Frankel during season three.

“She moved on away from me, and I was the girl who felt abandoned,” Zarin said at the time. “I look back now and I was wrong. I was wrong, I had no right to be angry that she was moving on. I felt the way I felt, I can’t apologize for that. I felt that she was breaking up with me.”

Zarin continued, “I felt like she got a boyfriend, she got Jason, and she was leaving and didn’t want to bring me along for the ride. That was very clear, and I was very hurt by that. I think Bobby was right, which he always is, and he said, ‘What do you care, just let it go.’ But I was very locked into that, and I couldn’t see my way out. Now I see it differently and I can give advice on it, which is back off. Just back off and let her do her thing. When she comes around, she’s not your husband, she’s not the father of your children, she’s just another girlfriend in your life.”

Bravo Fans Will See Zarin Back on Their Screens Soon

Zarin will soon be making a return to our Bravo screens, as she will be starring in season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will premiere on Peacock sometime next year. And, according to a recent report from HollywoodLife, she didn’t disappoint when it came to drama.

“The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there,” a source told the outlet on October 5, 2021. “Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda [Medley] had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki [Gunvalson]. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

Season one of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to premiere in November 2021 on Peacock.

