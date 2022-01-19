Jill Zarin Calls out Carole Radziwill Over Resurfaced WWHL Clip

Hiiiii.

In a January 18 tweet, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin went off on Carole Radziwill after an old clip of her dissing Zarin resurfaced on the social media platform. In the clip, Radziwill spoke about Zarin during a 2012 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” when Andy Cohen asked Radziwill what she thought about Zarin saying that the new Housewives should be fired.

“Who is Jill Zarin?” Radziwill said in response.

Now, Zarin is clapping back years later.

I don’t remember saying that @CaroleRadziwill but that wasn’t nice to say was it. I worked for Pennie’s the fired ( as you were too) so you could come on the show like a princess. You could have said I Don’t believe Jill said that. Be classy .it suits you better. https://t.co/1a84UDW7ZF — Jill Zarin (@Jillzarin) January 19, 2022

“I don’t remember saying that @CaroleRadziwill but that wasn’t nice to say was it,” Zarin wrote on Twitter. “I worked for Pennie’s the fired (as you were too) so you could come on the show like a princess. You could have said I Don’t believe Jill said that. Be classy. It suits you better.”

Zarin was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-4.

Radziwill Went After Andy Cohen in October 2021

Looks like Zarin isn’t the only one who has been dissed by Radzwill. In October 2021, Radziwill slammed Andy Cohen after he spoke about her in the tell-all book about the “Real Housewives,” called “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” which was published that month. While being interviewed for the book, Cohen revealed that he didn’t like the way that Radziwill announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of New York,” and was also quoted in the book saying that he felt like he had “changed” Radizwill’s life.

However, Radziwill clapped right back at Cohen after she got wind of what he said about her.

“Just another man telling a woman she ought to be more grateful,” Radziwill tweeted about Cohen on October 20. “Housewives changed Andy Cohen’s life, not mine. And Bravo built a 100million dollar franchise on the backs of women. Let’s not get it twisted.”

Zarin Will Soon Be Returning to Viewers’ Screens

Even though Zarin was let go from “The Real Housewives,” she will soon be back on viewers’ screens, as she is going to be appearing on season 2 of the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff show. The new season is set to air later this year on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, and follows multiple former “Real Housewives” stars from across the different franchises as they spend a week together at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires.

Some of Zarin’s costars on the spinoff include former “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, as well as former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks.

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities,” Zarin explained about the new season during a December 2021 interview with Showbiz CheatSheet. “It is literally much more volatile.”

Zarin continued, telling the outlet, “I looked at [RHONY] as being with my friends, having fun, and living my real life. And that’s what you’re going to see on the next show. You’re going to see at least my take, I am so me. I am nothing but me. I’m exactly what you think I would be. I try to be supportive, but I’m very sensitive. And if someone says something to me, I’m very sensitive. I will cry. I will be happy. I will be sad. And we learn a lot about each other.”

