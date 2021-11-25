Jill Zarin Admits She Cried While Filming RHUGT Season 2

She still runs with a fabulous circle of people.

During a recent interview with WFLA-TV, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin spilled some tea on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” after the reporter asked her if she felt calmer this time around.

“It’s funny you say that, because I don’t want to give anything away, but after day three, I called my boyfriend and I said, ‘You know, I cold do this again. I could do this forever, I’m having the best time,'” Zarin said during the segment. “But day four, crying, hysterical, get me out of there. You never know with these shows how it goes, so you’ll have to watch and see what happens if on day six I want to stay or go.”

Zarin also added about the new season, “I’m telling you, it’s absolutely insanity. It was great, and it was all real, which is what I love about being a reality star, because for me, it always was real, and that was part of my problem. It was always real for me, but it wasn’t real for anybody else.”

Viewers can catch season one of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” streaming now on Peacock.

‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Takes Place at Dorinda Medley’s House

The next season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will definitely be nice, because it was filmed at former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires, otherwise known as Bluestone Manor. The spinoff features former ‘Real Housewives’ from different franchises, and it seems like the trip was not short of any drama this time around.

“The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on Oct. 5, 2021. “Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

The source also added, “Vicki [Gunvalson] didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra [Judge]. She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset.”

Zarin Doesn’t See Herself Returning as a Full-Time ‘Housewife’

Although Zarin was a fan favorite for many years on “The Real Housewives of New York,” it doesn’t seem like she would want to return as a full-time star. Zarin left the show after its fourth season in 2011.

“I could never live up to the fans wanting me to come back, but I think I’m done,” Zarin told Entertainment Tonight in Nov. 2019. “The time is over for me. I had my run and I’m very happy I did.”

Zarin also added at the time, “There’s a lot of things you get and there’s a lot of things you give up on the show. I think relationships are a sacrifice that all women on ‘Housewives’ shows have made and the statistics have showed it. So I don’t want that.”

