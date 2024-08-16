‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Her Daughter Is Engaged

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin announced her daughter, Ally Shapiro, is engaged.

On August 16, Zarin took to her Instagram account to share a video of Shapiro and her now-fiance, Jordan Bilfeld, posing together near a body of water. Shapiro appeared to be showing off her engagement ring to a photographer, who captured their engagement on camera.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Zarin explained that she, her boyfriend, Gary Brody, Shapiro, and Bilfeld had been on a “Celebrity Cruise in Europe” for the last week. According to Zarin, “Jordan asked Ally to go for a walk on the beach,” after they all got lunch together. Zarin shared she did not know Bilfeld had planned on proposing to her daughter.

“Gary and I are just waiting for the check to come. We hear cheering and clapping and I started clapping and walk over to see over the railing and guess who just got engaged??? Surprise!!!!” wrote the former RHONY star.

Zarin also congratulated her daughter.

“Mazel Tov to my beautiful daughter and her FIANCÉ Jordan Bilfeld. We could not be happier to welcome him and his family to join ours. I am still in shock. We had ZERO clue,” read a portion of the caption.

Several social media followers showered Zarin and her family with congratulations.

“Mazel Tov!! Wonderful news!” wrote a commenter.

“Oh WOW!!! Congrats @allyshapiro,” shared another.

“Yay!!!! Congratulations to all of you!!!!” added a third person.

“Congratulations 🍾 My Son just got engaged and it’s wonderful.🙌❤️,” chimed in a different social media user.

Jill Zarin Explained Her Reaction to Her Daughter’s Engagement in an Instagram Story

Shapiro posted a video that showed moments before and after her engagement in an August 16 TikTok upload. The video included footage of the lunch she had with her mother before her engagement.

She also shared a clip of her and Bilfeld posing for a photographer following the proposal. Zarin can be heard expressing her shock over the situation in the background of the video.

“I had no idea! I’m always the last to know,” said Zarin.

Zarin reacted to her daughter’s TikTok video in an August 16 Instagram Story. She explained she had no idea Bilfeld was going to propose to Shapiro. Zarin clarified that she is “thrilled” for her daughter and Bilfeld, despite her initial shock.

Ally Shapiro Discussed Not Knowing Her Biological Father

Shapiro has been open about being donor-conceived. During an October 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” alongside her mother, Shapiro noted that she discovered she was not biologically related to her father, Steven Shapiro, when she was 20 years old.

Once Shapiro found out she was donor-conceived, she began looking for biological relatives on an online registry. Shapiro said she met with seven individuals who were believed to be her biological half-siblings and were conceived with the help of “donor 62.” She said while they all had “the same paperwork,” she did not believe she resembled the seven individuals.

Shapiro explained that her biological father was not actually “donor 62.” She said her actual biological father messaged her after he did genetic testing.

“He had donated sperm in the early 90s. And was a different number at the same bank,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said she had corresponded with her biological father over email. She also stated that he wanted to keep his privacy.

In addition, Shapiro said she has discovered she has four biological half-sisters. She said she had “become very close with” one of her half-sisters, who was also raised in New York.

“Her mom is a single mom, so she knew she was [donor-conceived] her whole life,” said Shapiro.