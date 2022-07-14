Jill Zarin Snubs Dorinda Medley in New Interview

Even though both of them are no longer on “The Real Housewives of New York,” it doesn’t mean that they can’t stir up some drama from afar.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight published on July 13, Jill Zarin snubbed Dorinda Medley for her behavior on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and her claims that she was “put on pause.” Both of them starred in the second season of the spinoff show, along with other former “Real Housewives,” but didn’t exactly get along.

“I left the show — I mean, it’s like rehashed so many times it’s not worth rehashing!” Zarin told the outlet. “I left the show and then the show fired me. It’s a semantics thing. Just like, Dorinda likes to say that she was put on pause and we were all fired, as if she’s in a better place than we are. Well, sweetie, when you’re on pause, you’re not getting a paycheck. So, I don’t know. Are you in a better position? Are you?”