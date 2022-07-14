Jill Zarin Snubs Dorinda Medley in New Interview

Getty
Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin
Even though both of them are no longer on “The Real Housewives of New York,” it doesn’t mean that they can’t stir up some drama from afar.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight published on July 13, Jill Zarin snubbed Dorinda Medley for her behavior on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and her claims that she was “put on pause.” Both of them starred in the second season of the spinoff show, along with other former “Real Housewives,” but didn’t exactly get along.
“I left the show — I mean, it’s like rehashed so many times it’s not worth rehashing!” Zarin told the outlet. “I left the show and then the show fired me. It’s a semantics thing. Just like, Dorinda likes to say that she was put on pause and we were all fired, as if she’s in a better place than we are. Well, sweetie, when you’re on pause, you’re not getting a paycheck. So, I don’t know. Are you in a better position? Are you?”
Zarin continued, “I think the fame went to her head. I watch her interviews and I watch her demeanor and everything and I’m like, I’m trying to find the Dorinda I knew 10 years ago. She doesn’t even look the same. I mean, a lot of us don’t look the same, but when you look back at the episode, she was on season 4, she looks so different, but I could say the same thing about myself.”
Zarin Also Spoke About the New ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Spinoff
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Zarin also spoke about the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff that’s coming up, and what that would look like if she was on the show with Medley. On March 23, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be split into two different shows next season: one featuring the “OG” ladies, like Zarin and Ramona Singer, and one featuring a new group of women.
“It could be very ugly,” Zarin said. “What did you just see for a week? Could you imagine that for four months?”
Zarin continued, telling the outlet, “Honestly, it doesn’t matter what I think. I think a ‘Legacy’ show will be great to show where all the girls are, so many years later and who’s evolved and who hasn’t and fights are the same, girls are the same. I always say nothing happens that didn’t happen in kindergarten. It’s all the same.”
Medley Almost Quit Filming RHUGT
Even though season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was filmed at Medley’s home in The Berkshires, she revealed to Los Angeles Magazine in June 2022 that she almost quit the show.
“I kind of wish we only did four days because at one point, I just wanted to be a guest filming,” Medley told the outlet. “When you guys all see breakfast, I was up an hour and a half before arranging it. When the girls are all getting hair and makeup done and taking naps, I’m arranging the next thing because this is not a hotel, this is my home.”
Medley continued, “I cried to one of the producers and told him I really don’t want to do it anymore. He told me to take a nap and come back, and I was like, ‘OK, woo. I got it. I’m going back because it’s work. It’s a commitment and if we all work collectively together, we’re going to get a beautiful show.’”
Viewers can catch new episodes of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 every Thursday streaming on Peacock.
