Jill Zarin Shares Life Since Husband Bobby’s Death

Former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin is opening up about her late husband Bobby Zarin. Zarin – who starred in RHONY for the first four seasons – showcased Bobby Zarin throughout her time on the Bravo franchise. Bobby Zarin was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, according to E! He temporarily recovered, but the cancer returned in 2016, and he died on January 13, 2018 at the age of 71.

Zarin remembered her late husband with a series of Instagram posts three years after his passing. The 57-year-old posted a photo of Bobby asking for donations to MSK and MD Andersen in his memory. “Today I mourn my soul mate Bobby Zarin, who lives through me every day,” she wrote in the caption. “I finally learned to close doors , turn off lights, check the car before I get out and all the other little things he tried to get me to do while he was here. Why does it take him dying for us to learn the lessons he taught us all.”

She continued writing, “I talk to you everyday Bobby and I know you hear me. You feel me. You touch me. I have tried to live the way you taught me. To always do the right thing no matter what or how hard it can be sometimes. I promised you when you turn around I will be there because heaven doesn’t have clocks ( oh .. you would be so proud of me.. I have Jill Zarin Clocks now! Lol )”

Zarin Also Mentioned Her New Boyfriend

Zarin began dating her current boyfriend Gary Brody in 2018 after Zarin passed. She thanked him for being there for her during the difficult time writing, “I have a wonderful boyfriend Gary, who I love very much and has taken care of me, listened to all my stories about you and about us. He knows our love story and respects you so much. He promises to take care of me the way you would want him to. I know you sent him to me.”

She added, “Not many men could honor my feelings for you and not be insecure or threatened. I asked him how he felt if I shared this with the world and he wanted me to do whatever made me feel good. Just like you would do. How lucky can I be. I know you brought him to me because you know I needed someone to take care of me and you found a great guy. I have so much to say but I will talk to you privately. I know you hear me. I miss you… I love you… Jill.”

Real Housewives Showed Their Support

Zarin posted four other videos and photos of Bobby Zarin, including video montages, a video of the two dancing, and her seeing a ray of light. Many past and present Real Housewives cast members wrote comments of love and care for Jill Zarin.

Former RHONY star Dorinda Medley – who was a close family friend to the Zarins – commented, “He was the Best!!!!” Past Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Ahh love this. sending you all love my friend.” RHONY friend Elyse Slaine commented, “So beautifully written, Jill. Bobby is so proud of you. He sees how you have powered on, while keeping him in your heart. You are so right that Bobby would love Gary… after all, to know Gary is to love him.”

Past RHONY cast member Aviva Drescher wrote, “This is so beautiful Jill. I love you, Bobby and grateful for Gary !” Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Meredith Marks commented, “This just made me cry. So beautiful. Sending love.” Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger wrote, “Cannot believe he’s still gone. Will miss him forever. The classiest man I know and love. He’s flying high with the angels!”

