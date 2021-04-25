This Mystery ‘Housewife’ Could Join ‘Real Housewives All Stars’ Cast

The new cast of “Real Housewives All Stars” has reportedly started filming in the Caribbean, according to Radar Online. The report indicated that several fan-favorite “Housewives” from various cities are participating. They include Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore.

Just about all of the women above posted photos of themselves boarding private jets on Saturday. They were bound for Atlanta, where they were supposed to meet up and fly together to Turks & Caicos to film.

However, there have been some rumors about an eighth cast member set to join the ladies in Turks & Caicos in the coming days. Deputy editor of Hollywood Life, Christopher Rogers, took to Twitter to tease fans about the rumors on April 24, 2021.

“I hear there will be a surprise 8th person added halfway through — I can’t name names, but it’s someone who fans have been desperately wanting to see return to one of the original franchises,” Rogers wrote.

There is also already some chatter about drama (shocking) playing out between the women.

“Y’all aren’t even ready for what’s going to happen when the ladies get to Turks and have to pick rooms. I’ve already been told about some shady stuff in play,” former TMZ producer Anthony Dominic tweeted on April 24, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Former ‘Housewife’ Jill Zarin Will Be Part of the ‘All Stars’ Cast

It sounds like there could be a surprise for fans, mid-way through the season. According to Radar Online, the ladies will only be filming for about one week, but there might be a late addition to the cast.

“The cast is limited due to the house. There is only 7 bedrooms and due to Covid they can’t add anymore. It’s important to note that Bravo plans to do more of these if this goes well. They had a different plan/cast in mind but due to covid and scheduling it had to be switched. I’m told the plan is for 4 episodes,” Dominic tweeted on April 23, 2021. However, according to other reports, there might be a surprise in store.

A source told Page Six that Jill Zarin, who was on “The Real Housewives of New York” for four seasons, may be the mystery “Housewife.” Meanwhile, Radar Online reported the same thing.

Lisa Vanderpump Confirmed She Won’t Be Part of the Cast

Fans started throwing around Lisa Vanderpump’s name when it came to the mystery “Housewife.” The rationale was pretty simple: People love LVP, a television reunion with her former BFF Kyle Richards would make for epic television, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise is only sending one “Housewife” to paradise for All Stars. There are two from New York, two from New Jersey, and two from Atlanta; Kyle is the only one from “RHOBH.”

Lisa was quick to debunk those rumors, tweeting “Not a chance lol,” in response to Patti Stanger’s guess that she was the mystery “Housewife.”

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, other names that have been rumored include Lisa Rinna and Sonja Morgan.

