Jill Zarin Reveals ‘Biggest Problem’ With ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Jill Zarin has some strong opinions about what needs to be done for “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During a recent appearance on her sister Lisa Wexler’s podcast, The Lisa Wexler Show, Zarin shared what she believed what wrong with this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I think the biggest problem with the show, which nobody talks about, is it’s called ‘The Real Housewives of New York,’” Zarin said. “There isn’t one housewife. And there’s not one boyfriend. And I think the lack of male energy on the show is the problem.”

Zarin continued, “It’s a lack of male energy, to either fight over or, you know, men are from Mars, women are from Venus. And I think that in a lot of ways is the success of the ‘Real Housewives’ brand as a whole.”

To back up her point, Zarin also used some examples of seasons with strong ratings that happened to involve the men on the show.

“When Bethenny [Frankel] told Luann that Tom [D’Agostino] cheated on her,” Zarin explained. “Which ultimately ended in her divorce. Again, it was a man. If you really think about the stuff. Ramona [Singer] getting divorced from Mario. The first few seasons of New York was so great because of Simon [van Kempen] and his red leather pants.”

Zarin was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through four.

The Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Are Currently in Shambles

Recently, rumors have been circulating that there is some serious drama happening behind the scenes with the current cast. According to a July 14, 2021 report from Page Six, filming for the reunion is currently on hold until September, as many cast members are fighting with each other and ratings are at an all-time low. Rumors also swirled that Ramona Singer was going to be fired, which caused drama between her and the producers after she threatened to bail on the reunion.

And, according to TMZ, Singer is still skeptical about the reunion because she is worried about being painted as a “racist.”

“We’re told Ramona attempted to negotiate terms in order to avoid topics such as race during the Bravo special, but producers shot that down and said they’d never agree to that,” TMZ heard from a source.

One ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Wants Zarin to Come Back to the Show

During a recent appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, star Luann de Lesseps admitted that she wants to bring Zarin back on the “Real Housewives of New York.”

“Oh gosh. Well, listen I’d love to see Tinsley come back,” Lesseps said while on the podcast. “I’d love to see Aviva [Drescher] come back. Aviva’s beautiful and she’s married. She’d be the only one married on the show… I’m always happy to see Jill Zarin.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kevin O’Leary Talks Experience Working With ‘Crazy’ Bethenny Frankel