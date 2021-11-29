Jill Zarin Says Seeing Ramona Singer on RHUGT Was ‘Validating’ After Past Feud

Hiiiii.

Even though she hasn’t been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” since its fourth season, Jill Zarin admitted during a recent interview that seeing the way Ramona Singer behaved on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was “validating” for her.

“When they took Ramona off the boat and put her on the dinghy,” Zarin told Showbiz CheatSheet on Nov. 28, 2021. “I mean, you can’t make that s*** up. For me, it was like validating because of all the things that Ramona did to me on the show that maybe people thought I had something to do with or it was me or whatever.”

Zarin continued, “And now they see she does it to everybody else, and that they’re not taking that s***. Then when that whole thing came up, you know, not paying that makeup lady, she wouldn’t pay the makeup lady. I mean, do you understand that if you follow Page Six, it goes back years? These things have happened. But listen, I am in a great place with her. I actually love Ramona right now because I kind of love just that she doesn’t like get it. I do. I kind of love it! Maybe because I’m getting old and my memory is bad.”

Zarin was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-4.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Did Not Approve of Singer’s Behavior During the Trip

Zarin wasn’t the only one who felt strongly about Singer’s behavior during “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During a Nov. 11, 2021, interview with Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga said that Singer was particularly rude, especially when it came to picking the rooms for their week-long vacation.

“[Ramona] was the No. 1 problem person when it came to the rooms and I reprimanded her as best I could and I definitely let her know that she was being rude and inappropriate and it’s uncalled for and she basically looked at me in her own Ramona fashion and said, ‘I don’t care, I get seniority and I get the room,’ and so there’s that,” Gorga told Us Weekly at the time.

Gorga also added, “I was just curious to see if the different cities were going to kind of team up together. And what was interesting to me was that what I saw instead of the cities that came together in pairs teaming up together, it was almost, like, that’s where a lot of the conflict lied was between each other.”

There Will Be a Second Season of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

If you’re a fan of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girs Trip,” then there’s no need to panic, because it will be back for a second season, starring Jill Zarin and a handful of other former “Housewives.” The second season is set to include Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and more.

And, it doesn’t seem like the new season will be short of any drama. During a recent interview with WFLA-TV, Zarin admitted that she cried while shooting the new season.

“It’s funny you say that, because I don’t want to give anything away, but after day three, I called my boyfriend and I said, ‘You know, I could do this again. I could do this forever, I’m having the best time,’” Zarin said during the segment. “But day four, crying, hysterical, get me out of there. You never know with these shows how it goes, so you’ll have to watch and see what happens if on day six I want to stay or go.”

