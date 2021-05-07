Former OG Housewife Reveals if She’d Ever Return to ‘RHONY’

“Housewives” come and “Housewives” go — ’tis a relatively simple fact when it comes to the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Over the past several years, fans have seen some of their favorite “Housewives,” quit — or been fired — leaving a gaping hole in the Bravo vortex. While some of these “Housewives” have shown promise of return, others have been very clear that they have no intention of coming back — and that seems to be the case with Jill Zarin.

Jill was part of the original “Real Housewives of New York” cast, and remained a part of the show for four seasons. However, in 2011, she wrote a letter to some of her co-stars, expressing her desire to be off the show. According to Refinery29, Jill “immediately regretted the letter,” but the network let her go anyway.

“One night… I think I took a sleeping pill and I typed out an email to my producer and three out of the five housewives. I said, ‘I’m leaving the show. I want to leave on a high. I’m in a good place right now,'” she told Huff Post in 2011. “I kind of got cold feet the next day, and I said, ‘Ah, that was stupid, I shouldn’t have sent that email out.’ … So, when I got the phone call from my production company, I knew,” she added.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Jill appeared on the “Blast from the Past” episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” During the interview, Andy Cohen asked Jill — who was a fan favorite — if she’d ever consider returning as a full-time “Housewife” on “RHONY.”

“I just want to be a friend!” Jill told Andy.

During #WWHL, @Andy asked the Real Housewives alum if they would ever return to their shows. pic.twitter.com/RjXbmoY737 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 7, 2021

Jill Made a Guest Appearance in 2017

Back in 2017, fans were ecstatic to see Jill return to the show for a guest appearance of sorts. In fact, the night that the episode aired, Jill took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

“Really? Are you sure it isn’t a mistake? I’m flattered and humbled. Thank you all so much for your love, kindness and support, I appreciate it,” she tweeted after finding out.

It didn’t take long for rumors that Jill wanted to rejoin the cast to surface, especially after she admitted that she “misses the gossip,” according to Bustle.

Flash forward four years and Jill doesn’t have any plans to return. Will she make another guest appearance in the future? It’s entirely possible. But it sounds like that part of her life is officially behind her.

There Were Rumors That Jill Was Going to Join the ‘All Stars’ Cast

Jill was one of the rumored “Housewives” set to join the “All Stars” cast that filmed in April. As previously reported by Heavy, there were rumors that someone — a mystery “Housewife” — would join the cast in Turks and Caicos mid-way through filming to shake things up.

The rumored “Housewife” was thought to be someone who used to be on a franchise full-time, and was referred to as an OG. Fans instantly thought that it was Jill.

Deputy editor of Hollywood Life, Christopher Rogers, took to Twitter to tease fans about the rumors on April 24, 2021.

“I hear there will be a surprise 8th person added halfway through — I can’t name names, but it’s someone who fans have been desperately wanting to see return to one of the original franchises,” Rogers wrote. Although he didn’t say anything about Jill specifically, he didn’t have to.

A source told Page Six that Jill was potentially the mystery “Housewife.” Turns out, she wasn’t — and the mystery “Housewife” rumor turned out to be bogus.

