Fired ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Back on Her Franchise, Jill Zarin Says in IG Leak

Jill Zarin spilled some major “Real Housewives” scoop on her Instagram Stories on July 16, 2022.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star appeared to spill the beans about a certain person returning to a franchise after previously being let go by Bravo.

“Breaking news. Like, because it’s confirmed by her. It happened yesterday. And Tamra is coming back and, you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson] is not happy,” Zarin said on her Instagram Stories. Zarin was at her Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons when she revealed the big news.

Although the story appears to have been removed from Zarin’s account, someone recorded it and shared the video on Reddit.

Judge’s Return Has Been Rumored for a While

In an interview with People magazine in 2020, Tamra Judge revealed that she had decided to part ways with Bravo after her ex-husband Simon Barney was diagnosed with cancer. “It made me reevaluate my life,” she explained. In the time since then, however, Judge has said that she parted ways with the network because they wouldn’t pay her what she wanted to be on the show, according to Screenrant.

Over the past couple of years, there have been plenty of rumors that Judge was going to return to the OC franchise, but nothing written in stone.

Now, according to Zarin, Judge will indeed be a part of season 17. After Zarin’s Instagram Stories were published — and removed — sources told Page Six that it is indeed true.

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic,” a source told the outlet.

Fans Have Reacted to the News & to Zarin’s Leak

Shortly after the video of Zarin was shared on Reddit, “Real Housewives” fans filled up the thread with their reactions.

“Lol at Jill breaking us news outside of her own franchise. God love this little yenta!” one person wrote.

“If this is true she deserves it, she played UGT perfectly. I actually really liked jill on it as well and wouldn’t mind her back on our screens. She seems to be a lot more secure in herself now which i love for her,” someone else said.

“Not surprised on either counts but very interested to see if they’ll be announcing Taylor joining the cast,” a third person added, suggesting that Taylor Armstrong could be on RHOC since she moved to the OC (she was previously on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

“I’m so happy for Tamra. I’m ready to finally be a OC fanboy. So typical of Vicki to be mad. Expect her to spread gossip about Tamra,” another comment read.

“Thank God now get rid of Emily & Gina. What have they ever brought to the show? I can’t take another season of Hip and Casita,” a fifth Redditor suggested.

