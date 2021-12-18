Jill Zarin Talks RHUGT Season 2: It’s ‘Much More Volatile’

Viewers just might be in for a surpriseeeee.

During a recent interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin dished on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” claiming that it is much more “volatile” than the previous season.

The second season of the spinoff is set to air sometime in 2022 on Peacock, and features various former “Real Housewives” stars from across the franchises, such as Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities,” Zarin explained about the new season. “It is literally much more volatile.”

Zarin continued about her role on the spinoff, “I looked at [RHONY] as being with my friends, having fun, and living my real life. And that’s what you’re going to see on the next show. You’re going to see at least my take, I am so me. I am nothing but me. I’m exactly what you think I would be. I try to be supportive, but I’m very sensitive. And if someone says something to me, I’m very sensitive. I will cry. I will be happy. I will be sad. And we learn a lot about each other.”

Zarin Is Rumored to Feud With Dorinda Medley in the New Spinoff

According to a source, Zarin is rumored to get into it with Dorinda Medley in the new spinoff.

“The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on Oct. 5. “Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

At the time, the source also divulged information about Vicki Gunvalson, claiming that she had a hard time during filming because she was coming off the heels of a recent breakup.

“Vicki didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra [Judge],” the source alleged. “She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset.”

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Recently Dished About the Upcoming Season

Zarin isn’t the only one who has teased what the upcoming season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” will bring. During a recent interview with E! News, Tamra Judge explained that she got into it with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville, but that they ended on a better note than she expected.

“It didn’t start off good,” Judge said about Glanville. “It was a few days of a lot of ‘F you’s.’ There were a lot of ‘F you’s.’ Then she said, ‘I kind of like you,’ You have to watch and see.”

