Jill Zarin Felt ‘Used’ by Bethenny Frankel at her Husband’s Funeral

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel are OGs of the “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise and viewers will remember that their friendship took a nosedive after a couple of seasons.

However, it seemed that things might have been smoothed over years later when Frankel attended Zarin’s husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral after his death from cancer in January 2018, as Us Weekly reported. In a recent interview though, Zarin shared that she believes she was “used” by Frankel and the Skinnygirl founder only showed up to the funeral for publicity.

Zarin spoke to Page Six at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami and said, “She came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me. Housewives came without cameras to pay their respects: Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer], all came [with] no makeup, no hair, you know, not glammed out.”

Zarin Said What Really Made Her Feel ‘Used’ Was a Meeting She Had With Frankel Afterward

Despite feeling that at the moment, Zarin told Page Six she chose not to call out Frankel then and there because there was “no reason to.” She shared, “I was so happy to see her that I didn’t question the fact that she was all dressed up, and I just didn’t know.” Zarin said she didn’t have to consider whether it was for publicity: “I think that’s what it was.”

Zarin said Frankel then met with her after her husband’s funeral more privately and that was the meeting that made her feel “used.” “She came to my house to talk without cameras and I really thought that was authentic,” she spilled. “I didn’t know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house. I did feel a bit used.”

Page Six also reported that a “source close to [Frankel]” told the publication, “Jill hasn’t been able to keep Bethenny’s name out of her mouth for a decade. Bethenny wishes her well in all her endeavors and hopes she finally gets her apple back (that she has desperately tried to shake from the tree).”

The 2 Former Friends Began Feuding in 2010 & Zarin Said She Doesn’t Think They Will Ever Be Friends Again

The two former best friends appeared together in the first three seasons of RHONY before Frankel left the show, with Zarin’s departure coming after the 4th season.

The former Bravo stars stopped speaking in 2010 after Frankel accused Zarin of being jealous of the Skinnygirl founder’s success. Zarin, on the other hand, slammed Frankel and said she wasn’t there to support her amid Bobby Zarin’s cancer battle, as Us Weekly reported. The two were unable to mend fences on the show and Zarin revealed in 2021 that she doesn’t think the two will ever be friends again.

Zarin will be returning to the Housewives world when “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 premieres. The spinoff show, featuring Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley, was filmed in the fall of 2021 at Medley’s home in Massachusetts.

