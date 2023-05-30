Fans React to ‘Incredible’ Photo of Jill Zarin

Two “Real Housewives of New York City” alums, Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer, were in attendance at a wedding in New York recently and Zarin shared several photos of the event that had fans commenting on their looks.

On May 29, Zarin posted a series of photos of herself in a black dress, captioning the photos, “Mazel Tov Mr. And Mrs. Diamond! Beautiful wedding on a beautiful weekend.” One of the photos showed her with her former co-star Singer, who wore a red dress to the event. On May 28, Singer also posted a photo of herself showing off her look, captioning it, “Off to a wedding.”

Zarin got a lot of positive reactions to her look, as fellow Bravolebrity Hannah Ferrier of “Below Deck Mediterranean” fame wrote, “Omg. You look GORGEOUS.” Margaret Josephs commented, “You look stunning!!” Ciara Miller from “Summer House” wrote, “You look incredible!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Heaped Compliments on Jill Zarin in the Comments of Her Post & Said She Was Looking ‘So Beautiful’

Zarin’s comment section was flooded with compliments and praise from fans who said she was looking incredible and as young as when she first appeared on RHONY. “You do not age ! So beautiful,” someone wrote. Another person said, “You look so beautiful!”

Another person commented, “Are you kidding me with this look!? She’s an all star for a reason, folks!” Someone else said, “Jill I think this is the prettiest I ever saw you!! Fabulous!!” One fan said, “Almost didn’t recognize you . You are stunning!”

Jill Zarin Is Set to Return to Reality TV in a New Series Called ‘The GOAT’

While Singer is returning to the screen for season 5 of “Ultimate Girls Trip” which has the theme of “RHONY Legacy,” Zarin is a notable exception from the season. The cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Singer, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley and Kristen Taekman. It will take place in St. Barts at the infamous house the cast stayed at in season 5.

While Zarin was supposed to be on the “Legacy” show at first before it switched to the RHUGT format, she backed out and revealed that she didn’t like how the cast members were all going to be paid different amounts.

“I just wanted everyone to get paid the same,” she told Jeff Lewis on his radio show “Jeff Lewis Live.” “We started together. In fact, I cast the show. I brought on Bethenny [Frankel], I brought on Luann, I brought on Ramona. So, for nothing else, I should definitely get paid the same as everybody else, or I’m not doing it.”

Although fans won’t get to see Zarin back for RHONY Legacy, she will be appearing in another new show alongside other reality stars called “The GOAT.” The show, which will air on Amazon Freevee, is a competition show to find out who is the greatest of all.

The cast includes other Bravo stars such as “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan and other reality stars like Tayshia Adams from “Bachelorette,” Teck Holmes from “The Real World,” and Joey Sasso from “The Circle.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’