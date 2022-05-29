Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Marries Musician

A former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has tied the knot with her musician boyfriend.

On Saturday, March 28, 2022, Jo De La Rosa married Taran Gray.

De La Rosa was an original housewife, appearing on seasons 1 and 2 of RHOC. Her storyline on the show was her relationship with Slade Smiley who was hoping to turn her into a housewife. At the time, De La Rosa wasn’t willing to give up her single party girl lifestyle and their breakup was one of the first dramatic moments filmed for the housewives franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jo De La Rosa Married Taran Gray in Los Angeles & the ‘Newlyweds Teared up as They Professed Their Love for One Another’

According to several Instagram Stories from wedding guests, the ceremony took place at in Los Angeles at the Palos Verdes Estates.

Two former Housewives, Alexis Bellino and Jeana Keough, were both in attendance for the nuptials.

“Celebrating you @jodelarosaa #weddingvibes,” Bellino wrote on Instagram.

According to People, “Their personalized vows were filled with sweet sentiments, and the newlyweds teared up as they professed their love for one another.”

No photos of the wedding have been released yet, but we’ll update when they have.

Who is Taran Gray, Jo De La Rosa’s New Husband?

According to Gray’s Instagram account, he’s a “Musical Theater Composer, Producer and Artist” and one-half of the musical theatre duo “Allen & Gray.”

The pair were engaged on July 30, 2021, with her engagement announcement coming the following day.

“Still feel like I’m dreaming,” she wrote on the announcement post. “The day after but last night, I said yes.”

The pair originally met on the dating app, Hinge, during the pandemic. De La Rosa spoke about their meeting on her vlog, “How we met in the middle of COVID” which was released in December 2020.

“I just felt like we had so much in common,” De La Rosa said in the video. “So, in the past, I’ve dated a lot of business guys. So you were — he was — a breath of fresh air because I was working in a really creative industry and so it was just nice to connect over that.”

According to People, ahead of the engagement, Gray wrote and performed “Become My Wife” an original song he wrote for the occasion.

“I always knew I wanted to do something big and theatrical when I got engaged,” Gray said according to the outlet. “Back in the day I was imagining flash mobs and all that. This is where we ended up in 2022. And what I loved about it was, Jo had said that no one had ever surprised her before, so I was able to give her a string of surprises at once.” “That’s exactly why I love Taran,” De La Rosa said according to the outlet. “He has the most amazing heart and puts so much thought and detail into everything he does for me. I’m lucky to have him.”

