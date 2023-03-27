Fans React to ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Sudden Split

Fans are reacting to the news that former “Real Housewives” star Joanna Krupa and her husband Douglas Nunes have split. On March 27, 2023, TMZ reported that Nunes filed divorce papers in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The court documents, which have been obtained by Heavy, list the former couple’s original date of separation as January 2, 2023. Neither Krupa nor Nunes have released public statements about the decision to split.

This is Krupa’s second divorce; she was previously married to businessman Romain Zago.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Krupa for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joanna Krupa & Douglas Nunes Got Married in 2018 & Have 1 Daughter Together

In August 2018, People magazine reported that Krupa and Nunes tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony in Poland.

“We did it ! @nunes451… dress @sylwiaromaniukcouture @ewa_pieczarka @malgorzata_urbanska_mua @justyna_bulinska #krakow #tyniec it was a very private and small family gathering.. wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love,” Krupa captioned an Instagram post at the time.

About a year later, Krupa announced that she and Nunes were expecting their first child together.

“Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel],” she captioned an Instagram post on May 26, 2019. Six months later, Krupa introduced Asha-Leigh to the world.

“One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors,” she captioned a pic of her and her newborn.

According to the divorce documents obtained by Heavy, Nunes has requested joint physical and legal custody of Asha-Leigh.

Douglas Nunes Is an Investor & Entrepreneur

According to his LinkedIn, Nunes obtained his undergrad degree from the University of Miami before heading to graduate school at the American University Kogod School of Business.

Nunes is a Founding Partner and CEO of 451 Media Group LLC. In January 2022, he became a venture partner at Westerly Winds, which is based in London.

Meanwhile, Krupa is a model and an actress. She is the host of “Polish Top Model” and she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in season 9 alongside ballroom pro Derek Hough.

Krupa was on “The Real Housewives of Miami” from 2012 through 2013. Now that Krupa’s marriage to Nunes is over, some fans are hoping she will return to the franchise.

“Season 7 RHOM return??” one Redditor asked on a thread about the split.

“Please! She’s so entertaining,” someone responded.

“She’s such an agent of chaos. She would be amazing,” read a third comment.

“We could only wish. She was so evil lol,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Krupa left RHOM after season 3 and didn’t return to the show when it was rebooted, mainly because she moved to Los Angeles.

“In 8 years I have grown a lot as a person and my priorities in life have changed especially after having an amazing little girl. I love to work, I have great and long-lasting TV shows in Poland, and continue doing other projects,” she told TMZ in 2021.

“Women need to uplift and support each other and I would never at this point in my life consider doing a show that would cause me stress and engage in unnecessary drama. I wish everyone luck and huge success that will be part of the reboot,” she added.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Says She Was in ‘Complete Shock’ Over Unexpected Family News