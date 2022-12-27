Joe Giudice Talks About 1 of His Most Controversial RHONJ Scenes

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are likely familiar with earlier episodes that featured Joe Giudice.

As the husband of Teresa Giudice, the former reality star had a role on the show and was often on camera. Over the course of several seasons, Joe Giudice had some pretty memorable moments with his family — and some rather controversial moments as well.

One particular scene that has stayed in the minds of many is when the cast was in Napa at a vineyard and Joe Giudice was talking on his cell phone. During that conversation, he called Teresa Giudice a “b****” and a “c***,” which really upset her when she watched the episode back.

Although Joe Giudice has apologized for using those words and being disrespectful to his then-wife, he talked a bit more about that particular scene during his interview on the Namaste B$tches podcast.

Joe Guidice Called the C-Word ‘Disgusting’

Teresa Giudice brought up her ex watching past episodes and clips of RHONJ while he was in jail. She mentioned the winery scene, and said that Joe Giudice apologized to her. Evidently, that was the first time that he saw the clip.

“That was a little tough. That was stupid,” Joe Guidice said on the December 14, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast. He went on to say that it was a very stressful time for him as Hurricane Sandy had recently hit the Jersey Shore and caused all kinds of property damage.

“I never use that word. That word’s disgusting, by the way,” he said, adding that maybe the drinking coupled with everything else he had going on at the time caused him to say it.

“That’s the thing, he’s never used that word with me,” Teresa Giudice said. Her ex interjected and said that he actually “never used that word with any girl.”

“That’s just not a nice word and I don’t even know where it came from,” he said. “And especially to call the mother of my kids that name I mean… when I saw that I was like, ‘disgusting.'”

Teresa Giudice Didn’t Want Bravo to Air That Scene

Back in 2012, Teresa Giudice revealed that she had asked Bravo not to air that particular scene from the winery.

“Once I got a copy and watched it, I was sick. I felt like I’d been kicked in the stomach. It has not been a good couple of weeks,” she wrote in her Bravo blog at the time.

“Of course I begged Bravo not to air it, but when you sign up for a TV show, you sign up to show everything, warts and all. The good and the bad. Kind of like that other promise: for better or for worse. Welcome to the ‘worse,'” she continued.

“Joe does feel terrible, and he’s apologized to me and all of our friends,” she added.

Teresa and Joe Giudice tied the knot in 1999. The two parted ways in 2019 after more than 20 years together. They share four daughters.

