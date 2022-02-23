Joe Giudice Uses His Fraud Trial Photos for Consulting Business

Joe Giudice made a major career announcement on February 22 but the news soon backfired as fans roasted him for it on social media. The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared on Instagram, “It’s finally here! I’m happy to announce that my consulting services site has finally launched! Stay tuned for more updates.”

According to his website, Giudice is offering case consultation for people going through the justice system for municipal, state and federal-level criminal cases, immigration, incarceration and white-collar crimes.

“I am Joe Giudice – a convicted felon that has been through our justice system and able to provide perspective, guidance, and support to those facing the same experience,” he wrote in the “About Me” of his website. “Throughout my time leading up to my incarceration and especially during my time inside, I had the opportunity to reflect and gain perspective on what I experienced.”

Here is his announcement:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Giudice Was Roasted by Fans for the Announcement

Giudice turned off the comments on his Instagram post but it didn’t stop the former RHONJ star from getting called out by fans on Reddit. One person wrote, “so the main picture for his consulting agency is a grainy picture of him in court hearing he’s guilty af and going to jail and getting deported?” Another said, “I guess he’s consulting how to plead guilty and get deported?”

One person questioned, “Does he not need a license or a degree for this? Even paralegals can’t give legal advice (in America).” Another person replied, “It’s probably not ‘legal advice,’ it’s probably ‘consulting’ Not sure why he thought this was a good idea but I am entertained.” One reply read, “This is the last person I’m taking consultation of any kind from.”

Most of the comments wondered if it was some sort of joke, while others wondered who would hire Giudice. “He’s literally using the pics of him on trial for fraud as advertising I am deceased,” one person laughed on Twitter.

Giudice Is Currently Living in the Caribbean After He Was Deported From the U.S. to Italy

Giudice was found guilty of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and sentenced to 41 months in prison, according to People. While he initially pleaded not guilty, the RHONJ star later changed his plea to guilty. Teresa Giudice, on the other hand, was sentenced to 15 months and was released after serving 11.

After Joe Giudice’s release in 2019, the former Bravo star was deported to Italy, then moved to the Bahamas to be closer to his family, The Sun reported.

In 2020, he told Bravo’s Daily Dish podcast, “It’s a lot closer for my family to come visit, and it only makes sense. [Italy] is great, you know what I mean. It’s a great country and all. But, I want to be closer to the family, and start a little business over there. I got some things going on over here and some things over there.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled