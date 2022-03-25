Joe Giudice Ripped for Clickbait Post Amid Teresa Giudice’s Medical Emergency

Teresa Giudice was taken to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, her lawyer James Leonard told TMZ. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is said to be doing well after the “non-cosmetic” procedure.

Fans learned that Teresa was in the hospital when her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, shared a photo of her mom in a hospital bed. Although it is unclear exactly what happened with the reality star, The Bravo Chicks reported that she had her appendix removed.

“Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery,” Gia captioned the pic that was posted to her Instagram Stories.

A short while later, Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice shared the same hospital photo to his Instagram feed. However, Joe didn’t give any kind of update on his ex. Instead, he shared a “link in bio” post. Joe had the comments to his Instagram post turned off, but fans called him out on Reddit.

Joe Was Slammed for Using Teresa’s Hospitalization as an Opportunity to Earn Money

Joe took to Instagram a few hours after his daughter shared the photo of her mom, but rather than sharing an update on his ex-wife, or letting fans know that she’s okay, he went a different route.

“Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital,” the caption of the post read. Joe also wrote “#LinkInBio” and added a link to a Celebuzz article about Teresa’s hospitalization.

RHONJ fans took to Reddit to call Joe out for trying to capitalize on his ex-wife’s condition.

“Like Teddi on 2 Ts said… if that hashtag is on the post then they’re getting paid. May as well say #clickbate [sic],” one Redditor commented on a thread about the post.

“It’s clickbait articles for money that’s why,” someone else added.

“I am so confused by that .. like what the,” a third comment read.

“See Ronnie from jersey shore – dies like 20 times a year, constantly people in hospital or divorced – it’s always an ominous message that’s brief with #LinkinBio It’s celebrities getting paid for posting clickbait – whether true or not #LinkinBio indicates they got paid,” a fourth person wrote.

Some Fans Think Teresa Was Hospitalized as a ‘Distraction’

Without any kind of confirmation from Teresa, her lawyer, or her rep about what happened and what kind of surgery she had, some fans have been speculating about the reality star’s trip to the hospital.

Aside from slamming Joe, some RHONJ fans are thinking that the timing of Teresa’s medical issue is peculiar. On March 22, 2022, The Sun reported that Teresa’s fiance’s company filed for bankruptcy — and that Luis and his company are being sued.

“Interesting distraction from Luis business debacle,” one Reddit comment read.

“Her hair done, her makeup perfect, selfie at the most flattering angle. Boyfriend filed bankruptcy & is being sued. Looking like this may be a case of ‘exhaustion,'” another person wrote.

“Clickbait to distract from all of the recent Luis allegations, police/arrest reports and other nonsense,” a third person suggested.

