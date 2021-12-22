Joe Giudice Posts ‘Creepy’ Comment on Dolores Catania’s Bikini Pic

Joe Giudice is being lit up by social media users after he left a comment on Dolores Catania’s recent bikini snap. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a new beach pic on December 19, 2021, and her best friend’s ex-husband couldn’t help but take to the comments section to let her know that she looks good.

“If you need me, call me on my shell phone,” Dolores captioned the photo, showing off her hair extensions, and her newly sculpted face and body. Dolores has been very candid about undergoing plastic surgery — and showing off her new look. Fans seemed to love the photo, and while many commented that the “RHONJ” star looked incredible, there was one person in particular who agreed.

“Sexy,” Juicy Joe commented on the snap.

Several Fans Slammed Joe & Called Him ‘Creepy’

Joe and his ex, Teresa Giudice, have been friends with Dolores and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, for decades. Joe and Teresa announced their split in December 19, 2019, after 20 years of marriage. While they still have the same friends circle, Joe was actually deported back to Italy, and sort of fell off the map.

And while he and Dolores go back ages, fans still thought that his comment on Dolores’ pic was just plain weird.

“Oh Joe. In this case…think it, don’t say it,” one Instagram user commented.

“Cringy juicy joe. Don’t be a creep,” another wrote.

“Creepy,” a third comment read.

“Creepy Joe. Dude is never going to evolve,” a fourth person added.

“To your ex-wife’s friend? That’s so inappropriate Joe! Ugh some a-holes never learn #creep,” a fifth social media user wrote.

Joe Is Newly Single & Dolores Is Newly Taken

Joe and Teresa have both moved on since their divorce was finalized. And while Teresa is currently engaged to her beau Luis Ruelas, Joe actually just ended things with the woman that he had been dating for the past year.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t have [a] headset for a relationship right now,” Giudice told InTouch, confirming his split from Daniela Fittipaldi in early December 2021. “I got other things that I got going on right now that I need to get situated first. Right now, you know, I’m just doing my thing,” he added.

If you were wondering whether or not Joe’s comment was his way of hitting on Dolores, it probably didn’t mean much more than Joe giving Dolores props for looking good. And it’s safe to say that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two. Aside from the fact that it would be really uncool, Dolores recently went public with her apparent new boyfriend.

According to Us Weekly, the “RHONJ” star was set up on a date with a mutual friend — and things went well. She has been dating Paul Connell for several weeks now.

“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common. She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time,” a source told the outlet.

