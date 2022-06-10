EXCLUSIVE: Does Joe Giudice Have a new Girlfriend?

Joe Giudice and his ex-wife Teresa Giudice split in 2019 after more than two decades together.

Joe was deported to Italy in October 2018 after serving 41 months behind bars. He moved to to Bahamas to be closer to his family, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

He laid low for a bit, but felt that he was ready to give dating a try. About three months after his divorce was finalized in 2020, Joe started dating Daniela Fittipaldi. The two split after about a year together.

“I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” Joe said in a statement in December 2021, according to People magazine. “I just honestly don’t have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I’m more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joe’s ex-wife moved on with Luis Ruelas, and took her relationship public in November 2020. The two got engaged in October 2021, and are planning to wed in August 2022.

On June 2, 2022, Joe shared a post that featured another woman, causing fans to wonder if he’s dating again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Joe Went Public With a New Relationship

Several “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans thought that Joe was going public with a new relationship when he shared a new post on social media.

“She is hot! You deserve to be happy. Enjoy your life Joe we only got one..You have so much to be happy for a beautiful family beautiful girlfriend beautiful life,” one person wrote.

“Is this your new women joe? I am so happy to see you so happy. She’s so naturally beautiful which is a nice change,” someone else added.

“You look happier now, your ladies cute too. Very nice couple enjoy!!!” a third comment read.

“Awwww…Joe she’s beautiful…I’m soooo happy for u,” a fourth Instagram user added.

However, as many fans pointed out, the woman with Joe is his sister, Maria. She and her husband took a trip to visit Joe in May 2022, as evidenced by other photos that Joe shared on Instagram.

“Love my family,” Joe captioned the post, which also included a video of his oldest daughter, Gia, on a Stairmaster.

A Rep for Joe Confirms That the Former Reality Star Is Single

Heavy reached out to Joe’s rep for comment on his personal life.

“Joe remains single at this time. He is just enjoying life and if a woman comes along he is open to it but as of now, he is still on the market,” his rep, Dominique Enchinton told Heavy exclusively.

Joe has been keeping busy in the Bahamas. When he’s not spending time with his family, he’s busy with work.

“My manager Dominique Enchinton with new talent agency I signed with has been keeping loaded with new exciting projects,” he told People in 2021.

Joe is fairly active on social media and often shares photos and videos of his kids when they travel to the Bahamas to spend time with him. Most recently, Gia spent some time in the Caribbean with her dad.

