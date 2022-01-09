Joe Giudice Slams Joe Gorga Over Fight With Gia

Joe Giudice feels that his former brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, “should be embarrassed” after a fight that he had with Giudice’s daughter, Gia, according to an exclusive interview he did with Celebuzz. A glimpse of the fight was shown on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 trailer.

“Your brother is saying things about dad,” Giudice’s eldest daughter told her mom, Teresa Giudice, in the clip, according to E! News.

“She looks at me like I’m the devil,” Gorga responded. “Her father was the devil,” he added.

While fans will have to wait until the season airs to see what sparked Gia’s comment — and to see how things play out — Giudice is speaking out about Gorga calling him “the devil.”

Giudice Thinks Gorga Needs to ‘Grow Up’

It’s clear that Giudice isn’t a fan of Gorga saying anything negative about him, especially when it’s in front of any of his four daughters. In an interview with Celebuzz, Giudice expressed such.

“He should be embarrassed after all I’ve done for him, his family, his parents, and everything else,” Giudice told Celebuzz. “And he continues to be a jackass saying things about me in front of my kids in public. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. He’s obviously lost his marbles. He doesn’t make any sense at all,” Giudice continued.

“Without me he still would be climbing trees, cutting branches. He should grow up,” Giudice added, referencing Gorga’s former job as a landscaper.

Giudice was deported to Italy following his 41-month prison sentence, and moved to the Bahamas in the months that followed. His daughters have traveled to the Caribbean to visit with their dad, and most recently spent the New Year’s holiday with him. Although he lives in another country, Giudice does his best to keep in touch with his girls, and he tries to see them whenever he can.

If you’ve been a fan of “RHONJ” from the beginning, you’ve probably seen quite a few ups and downs between the Gorgas and the Giudices over the years. However, once Giudice was convicted of fraud and sent to jail, things changed rapidly.

The two have been on the outs for years now, and Gorga has been quite vocal about his disapproval of Giudice, and a lot of this has come out on recent seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Back in May 2021, Gorga appeared on “Watch What Happens Live!” and revealed how his decision to openly express his feelings about Giudice have affected his four nieces.

“I’ll be honest with you, they didn’t like it,” he said. “They’re supporting their father, which I agree, support your dad. I’m a little hurt by that, because I love them so much and I give them a lot of attention, and they’re just listening to him,” he continued.

“I’m just gonna give it to ’em, that’s [his] daughters, that’s their father. I’m gonna take a seat back,” he added.

