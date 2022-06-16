Fans React to Joe Giudice’s ‘Hilarious’ Advice Video

A recent video posted by Joe Giudice got a lot of reactions from fans who thought the advice he gave was humorous and said they missed seeing the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband on their screens.

Giudice, who now lives in The Bahamas, posted a video on Instagram about hair care and he captioned the short clip, “Keep the hair right.” In the video, he said, “It’s very important, alright, that you always try to keep the sides nice and trim, you know what I mean? That way, it makes you look younger you know?” He continued, “Always do a lot of pushups, okay.”

Back to the hair care, Giudice said, “Make sure you put a little bit of whatever you put on your hair on your forehead, you know what I mean, it makes it shine a little better. It’s almost like Botox except it isn’t.” He also said, “Make sure you trim the eyebrows, the nose hairs, ear hairs, every hair you got on your body, it’s very important. It can be embarrassing sometimes when you got a piece of hair sticking out somewhere it ain’t supposed to be there, you know what I mean?”

Giudice concluded the video by sharing, “Okay take care and don’t forget to comb your hair.” Here is the video:

Fans Were Quick to React to the ‘Hilarious’ Video Posted by Giudice

The video was shared on Twitter, where one fan wrote, “why is this so wholesome.” Another person wrote, “Why does he look better now then he did before.” Someone said, “I’ve always liked him he’s down to earth. Maybe applying hair oil to your face could help you tan better.”

A few people quoted the final line of Guidice’s video, with one person quoting it, “Take care and don’t forget to comb your hair,” along with skull emojis. Someone else wrote, “Social media Joe is hilarious to me. I wouldn’t even think that he’d be into it.” Another person said, “Juicy Joe! Hated the way he treated Teresa but the guy is hilarious and has grown on me.”

Another agreed, “He’s like a wart… he grows on some ppl when they least expect it.” Someone else wrote, “take care and don’t forget to comb your hair, i miss juicy.” Someone commented, “He’s a SNL skit.”

One person wrote, “I can’t believe I’m about to feel some feelings. He is good TV.” Another said, “He is amazing,” with crying laughing emojis. One commented, “I love how he says ‘OK’ without moving his mouth.” One reply stated, “Lmao until it clogs his pores and breaks his skin out.”

Giudice Recently Appeared to Shoot His Shot With One of Teresa Giudice’s New Sisters-in-Law

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice split in 2019 after over 20 years together. As RHONJ fans know, Joe Giudice served 41 months in prison and was subsequently deported to Italy in October 2018. Afterward, he moved to the Bahamas so he’d be closer to his family, Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported.

Fans recently noticed that Giudice commented on his ex-wife’s Instagram with a slightly shocking comment. On June 7, the RHONJ star posted a photo for her 50th birthday next to her future sisters-in-law. Teresa Giudice, who is set to marry Luis Ruelas this summer, wrote to his sisters, “Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile.”

Joe Giudice commented on his ex-wife’s photo, “Is the tall one married?” in reference to Ruelas’ sister Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

