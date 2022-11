Joe Giudice Reunites With Four Daughters in New Instagram Video

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Joe Giudice has reunited with his four daughters.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Nov. 11, Giudice celebrated his daughter Gabriella’s 18th birthday with the entire family. The video showed the three Giudice daughters singing happy birthday to their sister, Gabriella, as her dad, Giudice, embraces her above a cake decorated with pink butterflies. Giudice shares Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 with ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

“Haven’t been able to sing happy birthday to my baby in years,” Giudice wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday my beautiful Gabriella your so amazing I love you❤️.”

Although Giudice has always been close with his daughters, it hasn’t exactly been an easy road for the family. In Oct. 2014, Giudice was sentenced to 41 months in prison for federal fraud charges, according to People . He entered prison in March 2016 after his wife, Teresa Giudice, served her time, but it didn’t end there–When Giudice was released in 2019, he was deported back to Italy because he failed to obtain American citizenship when he moved here as a child, according to the outlet.

Giudice currently resides in The Bahamas.

Joe Giudice Has Been Supportive of His Ex-Wife’s New Marriage

Even though Joe and Teresa Giudice officially divorced in 2020, they still have a good relationship today, and Giudice has been supportive of his ex-wife’s new relationship with her husband Luis Ruelas. When Giudice and Ruelas first began dating in 2021, Giudice told E! News that her ex was “happy” for her.