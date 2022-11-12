Joe Giudice Reunites With Four Daughters in New Instagram Video

Getty Teresa Giudice & Joe Giudice.

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Joe Giudice has reunited with his four daughters.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Nov. 11, Giudice celebrated his daughter Gabriella’s 18th birthday with the entire family. The video showed the three Giudice daughters singing happy birthday to their sister, Gabriella, as her dad, Giudice, embraces her above a cake decorated with pink butterflies. Giudice shares Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 with ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

“Haven’t been able to sing happy birthday to my baby in years,” Giudice wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday my beautiful Gabriella your so amazing I love you❤️.”
Although Giudice has always been close with his daughters, it hasn’t exactly been an easy road for the family. In Oct. 2014, Giudice was sentenced to 41 months in prison for federal fraud charges, according to People. He entered prison in March 2016 after his wife, Teresa Giudice, served her time, but it didn’t end there–When Giudice was released in 2019, he was deported back to Italy because he failed to obtain American citizenship when he moved here as a child, according to the outlet.
Giudice currently resides in The Bahamas.

Joe Giudice Has Been Supportive of His Ex-Wife’s New Marriage

Even though Joe and Teresa Giudice officially divorced in 2020, they still have a good relationship today, and Giudice has been supportive of his ex-wife’s new relationship with her husband Luis Ruelas. When Giudice and Ruelas first began dating in 2021, Giudice told E! News that her ex was “happy” for her.

“We didn’t share until we needed to, you know?” Giudice told the outlet at the time about sharing her dating life with her ex. “So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I’m happy for him.”

A Former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Producer Recently Shared a Sweet Story About Joe Giudice

During a Nov. 8 episode of his podcast, “Reality With The King,” former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer shared a sweet behind-the-scenes story about Giudice, and how he treated the cast and crew during the first few seasons. King worked with the Giudice family during the first two seasons of the show.

“After we would wrap a scene… Teresa and Joe [Giudice] would tell the crew, ‘Hey, stay over, have dinner with us, let’s sit at the table and talk,’” King revealed during the episode. “And every time we would wrap, it was mandatory that Joe would say, ‘No, sit down, put the cameras down, Carlos, let the camera crew stay, and let’s have dinner together.’”

King continued, “That’s what the Giudices were at the home, and sometimes when your mom and dad were there, they would do the same thing.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

