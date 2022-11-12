Joe Giudice Reunites With Four Daughters in New Instagram Video

“We didn’t share until we needed to, you know?” Giudice told the outlet at the time about sharing her dating life with her ex. “So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I’m happy for him.”

A Former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Producer Recently Shared a Sweet Story About Joe Giudice

During a Nov. 8 episode of his podcast, “Reality With The King,” former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer shared a sweet behind-the-scenes story about Giudice, and how he treated the cast and crew during the first few seasons. King worked with the Giudice family during the first two seasons of the show.

“After we would wrap a scene… Teresa and Joe [Giudice] would tell the crew, ‘Hey, stay over, have dinner with us, let’s sit at the table and talk,’” King revealed during the episode. “And every time we would wrap, it was mandatory that Joe would say, ‘No, sit down, put the cameras down, Carlos, let the camera crew stay, and let’s have dinner together.’”

King continued, “That’s what the Giudices were at the home, and sometimes when your mom and dad were there, they would do the same thing.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

