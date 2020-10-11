Joe Giudice Dishes on New Relationship

Could Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice have moved on from his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice? According to a new interview, it seems like he certainly has.

During an October 9 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Giudice revealed that he is dating a new woman in Italy. Giudice was deported to Italy in October 2019, so he has been living there for almost a year. According to TooFab, during his appearance on Williams’ show, he said that he was dating a lawyer.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” Giudice said during his appearance, as noted by TooFab. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean.”

Giudice added, “I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

Giudice Also Spoke About His Relationship With Ex-Wife, Teresa Giudice

During his interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Giudice also spoke about his relationship with his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice. According to TooFab, the two split after 20 years together in December 2019. During the last few years of their marriage, things were rocky, as they were each in and out of jail due to their tax fraud scandal.

Giudice blamed the distance for the demise of their relationship. “The distance and then how’s it going to work?” Giudice told Williams, as noted by TooFab. “She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy]. There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? It just won’t work.”

Giudice also spoke about his four daughters, making it clear that he missed them. “We talk every day,” Giudice claimed, as noted by TooFab. “I was watching them play soccer yesterday through the phone. So, good thing for the phones. It’s better to be there in person, but what’re ya gonna do? Right now, I wouldn’t be able to come there anyway.”

Teresa Giudice Is Reportedly Ready to Start Dating

Joe Giudice may not be the only one heading towards a new relationship. In June 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Teresa Giudice was also ready to start dating and wants to move past her divorce. “Teresa is ready to fully put the past behind her and move forward in every part of her life, that includes allowing Bravo to film her dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “She wants all this to be past her, focus on her girls, but not feel scared anymore. She’s ready to get back to a more normal life with her family and her dating life.”

The source also told Us Weekly that Giudice’s dating life will definitely be part of her storyline on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The women are currently filming for Season 11.

