SEE IT: Fans Notice Something Different About Joe Giudice’s Face

Joe Giudice shared a photo of himself and his youngest daughter Audriana on his Instagram account on September 14, 2022, in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Birthday. Audriana you are the best baby daughter any Dad can Have,” Giudice captioned the picture. In it, he hugged his baby girl as the two cuddled in close for a sweet moment.

Giudice showed off his muscular arms in a button-down shirt with tight sleeves that hugged his biceps. He flashed a bright smile to the camera and appeared overjoyed to be spending time with his daughter. And while fans thought that the snap was super sweet, there was one thing in the photo that many fans couldn’t look past — Giudice’s teeth.

Several Fans Commented on Giudice’s Smile

If you follow Giudice on social media, you probably know that Giudice’s teeth don’t look like they do in the picture that he shared on September 14. In fact, his teeth look completely different in a video of himself talking that he shared just four days earlier.

Fans were quick to comment on Giudice’s teeth, many asking if he had work done to his mouth.

“Holy new teeth,” one person wrote.

“Did Joe get new teeth?” someone else asked.

“I didn’t know you got veneers! They look so good,” a third comment read.

Some people saw something even more striking in the photo.

“There is literally a MIDDLE tooth,” one Instagram user said.

“I’m a dental assistant and that’s the first thing I thought!!! I’m over here counting teeth!!!!” echoed another.

“When you order your teeth on Wish,” a third person joked.

Heavy reached out to Giudice’s rep to inquire about his different-looking smile.

Giudice Lost a Lot of Weight Since His Time on Television

The one thing that Giudice has been open about is his fitness journey. He has lost a great deal of weight over the past few years and while he admits he has fallen off the wagon a bit, he seems determined to keep up with his goals.

Beginning in March 2016, Giudice spent 41 months in jail after he was found guilty of fraud. While incarcerated, he really leaned into working out and kept up with a strict fitness routine. He lost “more than 50 pounds” during his time away, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In July 2022, Giudice shared a video of himself working out, admitting that he had to work on his gut “a little bit.” A shirtless Giudice fired shots at a punching bag on a balcony.

A month later, Giudice said that he was “going on a diet” in another Instagram video.

“I’m going to go on a diet, alright? In about a week? I’m gonna have abs. I’m not playing around here,” Giudice said as he made a tuna salad and told his followers the steps.

“Mom can always teach you how to eat right just have to put the time in,” he captioned the post. He often shares videos of himself cooking, which fans seem to enjoy, based on the comments left on his posts.

