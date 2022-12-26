Joe Giudice Reveals His Biggest RHONJ Regret

Joe Giudice was on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” with his then-wife Teresa Giudice for several years. The two opened up their family for the world to see — and judge — thanks to an opportunity given to them by Bravo.

However, at the beginning, Joe Giudice admits that he really didn’t want to do the show. While he has said this before, he really opened up about those early years on RHONJ during a sit-down interview with his now-ex-wife and Melissa Pfeister who co-hosts the “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

On the December 14, 2022, episode of the podcast, Pfeister asked Joe Giudice what his biggest regret from RHONJ is. His answer was fairly simple: Agreeing to do allow the producers of the show to interview him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Giudice Recalled Being Interviewed for RHONJ

While on the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Joe Giudice was asked what he wishes he never did when it came to the show. It seems as though he wishes he never agreed to do the show to begin with, based on his response.

“The one thing that I wish I never would have done? Was not invited them to my house… I remember that day like yesterday,” Joe Giudice said. Teresa Giudice clarified that her ex was talking about the show’s producers.

“I didn’t even know what Housewives was,” Joe Giudice admitted. He recalled Teresa Giudice telling him that he needed to do the interview, which he really didn’t want to do. She said that the producers “chased” her for 11 and a half months before she finally agreed to do the show.

Joe Giudice went on to say that the show cost him “so much money” and he really “didn’t need to do it.”

Joe Giudice Said He Never Really Wanted to Film

In explaining how things came to be on RHONJ, Joe Giudice said that he and Teresa Giudice were paid $25,000 for their first year on the show.

“What was I gonna do with that? Wipe my butt?” he said. He went on to talk about how expensive the parties that they threw on the show cost.

“We were negative probably $75,000 by the end of that year, just for that show,” Joe Giudice said, laughing.

He said that he finally gave in to Teresa Giudice who kept telling him that she wanted to do the show.

“I didn’t know what this was,” Teresa Giudice admitted. She got Joe Giudice to agree to let her do the show as long as he didn’t have to participate. However, he admits that he eventually got “dragged into it.”

Teresa Giudice said that wasn’t her intention, but producers wanted to see that dynamic on camera and would ask her to film a scene with him. Joe Giudice was fairly reluctant to film the entire time and said that was the reason he acted the way he did.

“I really did not want to be on it,” he explained. “It was really annoying to me.”

