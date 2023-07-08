RHONJ Star’s Child Says Her Parents ‘Act Like Siblings’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who resides in The Bahamas, finalized their divorce in 2020. The couple shares four daughters, Gia Giudice, 22, Gabriella Giudice, 19, Milania Giudice, 17, and Audriana Giudice, 13. During an appearance on the July 5 episode of her mother’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice spoke about her parents’ current relationship. She shared that she believes the former couple, who wed in 1999, “act like siblings.”

“My parents have such a good relationship. They like — they call each other, they act like siblings honestly. You guys act like little kids together, like, they really do. They act like little kids, my parents, they call each other like, ‘Billy Joe,’ like, ‘Tre, you gotta call me right now? I’m working,’” said the 17-year-old.

The high school student also stated that her father believes she and her sisters are similar to their mother. According to Milania Giudice, Joe Giudice will tell his ex-wife that she is “turning [his] daughters into little Tres.” She also shared that she appreciates her parents’ relationship.

“They’re funny, they make me laugh so hard, and, you know, they are still best friends,” said the teenager.

Milania Giudice also stated her father has a good relationship with her stepfather, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who her mother wed in August 2023. She shared that Ruelas and Joe Giudice often talk on the phone.

“You guys know Joe, he’s like Juicy Joe. Do you think he’s going to let just anybody around his girls he doesn’t like? No,” said Milania Giudice.

While recording a June 2023 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Joe Giudice shared his thoughts about Ruelas.

“From what I gather of Louie, he seems like a nice guy. They are happy together, and I’m glad they are together,” said the father of four.

Frank Catania Discussed His Friendship With His Ex-Wife, Dolores Catania, at the Season 13 Reunion

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are not the only RHONJ couple who has managed to have a friendship following their split. As fans are aware, Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, who have two children, Frankie Catania, and Gabrielle Catania, remained friends following their 1998 divorce. While filming RHONJ season 13, however, Dolores Catania shared that she had to prioritize her relationship with her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, over her friendship with her ex-husband.

While filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion on April 20, moderator Andy Cohen read a question from a fan, who stated Frank Catania appears “to have a hard time letting [his ex-wife] go,” despite being divorced for 25 years. The former lawyer, who is in a relationship with Brittany Mattessich, stated that “letting her go is not letting her go with respect to a sexual relationship or any kind of relationship beyond the friendship and a family.”

“She truly is one of my best friends and we’ve created a family dynamic, which is not orthodox and that’s all it is and I think the viewers mistaken – and also I’m going to be honest here, I think Paulie mistaken at the beginning,” continued the father of two.

Frankie Catania Shared His Thoughts About Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell’s Relationship With His Father

Frankie Catania spoke about his father’s dynamic with Connell, who began dating his mother in 2021, during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon. He stated that he was not sure “how great [Connell] fits in with [his] dad” because “they both have very manly, alpha personalities.” Frankie Catania clarified that Connell and his father were trying to work past their differences.

While recording an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Frankie Catania stated that he has a close relationship with his mother and father.

“They are like almost like both my best friends, of course I respect them like parents but the way we speak is, like, almost on a friend basis, they tell me what’s going on in their personal lives, so anytime anything is going on, I know what’s going on,” said the 24-year-old.