‘Real Housewife’ Talks Teresa Giudice & Ex-Husband: ‘I Predict They’ll Be Back Together’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge weighed in on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. While recording the May 2 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge noted that Joe Giudice and his ex-wife, who divorced in 2020, had a brief phone call in RHONJ season 13, episode 13. During the conversation, the mother of four tearfully shared that she wants her ex-husband to be able to come back to the United States. According to Us Weekly, Joe Giudice “was ordered to be deported after serving three years in prison for fraud.”

Joe Giudice responded he was pleased his ex-wife was happy, seemingly referencing her August 2022 marriage to her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. In a confessional interview, Teresa Giudice shared she appreciated her ex-husband’s words, stating, “Joe wishing me happiness, it just shows how far we’ve come. I’m so proud of how we continued our relationship and, you know, stayed connected.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared the RHONJ scene with the former couple “made [her] kind of emotional.” She stated she appreciated that the Giudices have maintained a relationship with each other, despite several hardships, including their prison sentences.

“That made me kind of emotional to watch that,” said Judge. “It’s just that they have such a good relationship after everything. Could you imagine having to go to jail because of something Edwin [Arroyave] did, supposedly you didn’t know about then being deported and getting divorced and all these things and here she is basically getting ready, pre-wedding a week before and she’s talking to her ex-husband like that.”

The RHOC star then shared she believes the Giudices may rekindle their romance.

“I predict they’ll be back together,” said Judge.

Joe Giudice Shared His Thoughts About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in January 2022

While speaking to Access Hollywood in January 2022, Joe Giudice shared his thoughts about Ruelas. He noted he has interacted with the father of two and stated that he “seems like a good guy.”

“He’s a nice guy. They’re happy, you know what I mean, and that’s all that matters,” said the father of four.

He also stated that he did not “expect [his ex-wife] to be alone” following their divorce.

“I mean who wants to be alone,” said the former reality television star.

The father of four also stated that he believes his daughters get along with their now-stepfather.

“I don’t they have an issue with Louie, I mean he’s a decent guy,” said the 50-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Claimed Her Ex-Husband Treated Her Better Off-Camera

Joe Giudice appeared on his ex-wife’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches” in November 2022. The former RHONJ personality, who now lives in the Bahamas, suggested he regretted how he behaved toward his ex-wife while filming the Bravo series. Teresa Giudice noted he apologized for calling her a c*** when celebrating Caroline Manzo’s 50th birthday in season 4, episode 16. The “Skinny Italian” author also asserted that her ex-husband treated her better off-camera.

“How he acted on-camera, is not the way he acted in real life, with us, without the cameras. That’s my point — what I want my viewers to understand, everyone thought like how could this woman be with this man who treated her this way. Joe always treated me great, I mean, otherwise, Joe knows me I don’t take s***. Like I don’t. Like if he didn’t treat me well I would have not been with him and vice-versa,” said the mother of four.

Her ex-husband interjected he was put “under a lot of stress” when starring on RHONJ.

“It kind of takes the focus off of what you actually do,” said the father of four.