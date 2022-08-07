EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice Breaks Silence After Ex Teresa Giudice Remarries

Joe Giudice responds after his ex-wife “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice following her marriage to Luis Ruelas.

On Saturday, August 7, Teresa married Ruelas, just two years shy of her divorce to Joe, the father of her four daughters.

Joe Giudice Warns Luis Ruelas of What He Will Be ‘Inheriting’ After Marrying His Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice

“Teresa is a beautiful woman inside and out and is a good wife,” Joe told Heavy via his manager Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House. “The only thing is inheriting that part of Teresa that is tough, and that’s her brother, so Luis is going to have some challenges along the way with Joe, which I’m sure he already has and it’s going to continue because he’s relentless and there something wrong with him. So, that’s all that I can say, is that I truly wish them the best. I hope they have a long and happy marriage, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Joe also shared a photo of his daughters Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania Giudice wearing floor-length pink gowns at the wedding.

Teresa and Joe remain on good terms and even spent time together with Ruelas in the Bahamas.

Joe and Teresa were married for 20 years after having been childhood friends.

Fans took to the comments on the photo of the girls, offering Joe kind words.

“They look stunning as always you should be very proud!” someone wrote.

“you should be proud joe! you will always be their dad and the love you all have will never be broken!” another fan said.

“Both of yours and Teresa’s greatest accomplishment, beautiful and smart girls!” someone commented.

Joe Giudice Slams Joe Gorga for Not Attending His Sister’s Wedding: ‘He’s Relentless & There Something Wrong With Him’

According to People, Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga (not to be confused with her ex-husband Joe Giudice) did not attend her wedding ceremony.

The outlet reported that, according to their sources, “Joe and Melissa had been planning on attending the wedding up until Thursday night, when false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled. Teresa’s part in the matter and Luis’s behavior amid their back and forth ultimately changed the Gorgas’ minds.”

The long-standing feud between both Joe’s and their wives was documented on several seasons of the RHONJ, though it was said to have been squashed after Teresa served time in prison for a crime many felt her then-husband orchestrated. In the last season of RHONJ Joe and Teresa were seen arguing over her brother’s treatment on Teresa’s ex-husband even causing the daughters to get involved.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable. They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs,” the source told the outlet. “It’s telling that Teresa didn’t have one relative at her wedding. But that’s the choice Teresa made.”

Teresa’s brother posted a cryptic Instagram Story on the eve of the wedding with the caption, “Blood doesn’t make you family.” Leading many to believe he was referencing his relationship with Teresa.

