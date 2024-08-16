Joe Giudice Reacts to Louis Ruelas’ ‘Creepy’ Comment About His Daughters

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Giudice has responded to Louie Ruelas‘ comment about his girls. The comment, which some fans have dubbed as “creepy,” came during an episode of Giudice’s new podcast.

Ruelas was talking to Teresa Giudice about encouraging her four daughters — Gia Giudice, 23, Gabriella Giudice, 19, Milania Giudice, 18, and Audriana Giudice, 14 — to live their lives to the fullest, especially while they’re young.

“Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit,” he said on the August 6 episode of “Turning the Tables.”

From there, quite a few fans popped over to Joe Giudice’s Instagram account to ask him about Ruelas’ comment.

“Joe you need to comment on that creeps remark about not his, but your daughters,” one Instagram user said in the comments section of Joe Giudice’s most recent post — and he responded.

“He comes off pretty weird just didn’t come across well he’s actually not a bad person I met him a few times,” he said.

Fans Were Curious to Get Joe Giudice’s Take on the Situation

On August 7, Joe Giudice shared a promo for a celebrity boxing even that he’s taking part in. He will be taking on actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. in the Bahamas on December 7. And while he did receive some feedback on the fight itself, the comments section quickly filled up with messages from RHONJ fans asking him about Ruelas’ aforementioned comment.

“Joe did you see what Louie said about your daughters? It’s beyond weird and creepy. Teresa is blind to what is going on,” one person wrote.

“You’re just going to let Louie, a grown MAN that resides in the same home, talk about your daughters in thongs like that?” someone else said.

“Louis telling your daughters to wear thongs, shorten their skirts, show their legs! That’s weird, you better keep an eye out, Audriana is just 14! Melania is 17. What kind of guy is he?” a third comment read.

“Joe pls tell Louie to never talk about your daughters!! His comments are weird! He shouldn’t be giving advice on how they should present their bodies to the world,” a fourth fan added.

Louie Ruelas Is Being Criticized for a Comment He Made About Margaret Josephs Son on the RHONJ Finale

In addition to RHONJ fans being concerned about Ruelas’ comments about the Giudice girls, he’s also been taking heat for a comment that he made about Margaret Josephs son on the season 14 finale.

“Tell her to stay away from our family,” Ruelas told his wife while discussing Josephs on the finale. “And you know what? I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that. She is a disgusting, vile human being. She’s a real piece of garbage,” he added.

After the episode aired, Ruelas issued a public apology to Josephs.

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work, and I have had to deal with it knowing I am being lied on. Still, I know better not to bring someone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories on August 6.

Fans haven’t let him off the hook, however. His Instagram feed is full of comments from fans who were bothered by what he said.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” wrapped, but it’s unknown how season 15 will proceed. There has been talk of a reboot, but nothing has been confirmed by the network.

READ NEXT: Fans Think RHONJ Star Just Bid Farewell to the Franchise