Joe Giudice Appears Confused About Teresa Giudice’s Post

Joe Giudice is living his life in the Bahamas after being deported to Italy and moving to the Caribbean to be closer to — and in the same time zone as — his four daughters.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is fairly active on social media and regularly posts to his Instagram page. He’s also still relatively friendly with his ex wife, Teresa Giudice, and has been known to comment on her posts from time to time, even though the two are no longer together.

On July 1, 2022, Teresa shared a photo of her fiance Luis Ruelas doing a yoga pose. “NAMASTE YOU ARE MY TRUE LOVE,” she captioned the photo, adding the prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji. Joe popped up in the comments section, clearly confused by the pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Asked Ruelas What He Was Doing in the Photo

In Teresa’s photo, Luis was in the tree pose, wearing nothing but a pair of gym shorts. He was standing next to a gold pole and there appeared to be some type of smoke next to him as he looked directly at the camera.

Joe took to the comments section of Teresa’s post with one question and one question only.

“What are you doing,” Joe wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji.

Several RHONJ fans got a kick out of Joe’s comment and responded to him.

“Yes Joe, ask them again,” one person wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

“Joey Giudice coming out of left field,” someone else commented.

“Yo Joe, i’m sure you’ll look just as good in this pose,” a third person said.

“We’re not sure either Joe,” another comment read.

“Joe G just casually saying what everyone be thinking,” a fifth Instagram user added.

Joe Commented on Another Photo Asking if Luis’ Sister Was Single

This isn’t the first time that Juicy Joe has commented on a photo shared by his ex-wife. In early June 2022, Teresa shared a photo standing next to Luis’ two sisters.

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile,” Teresa captioned the pic, which was taken at her 50th birthday party.

Joe showed up in the comments to ask if one of Luis’ sisters were available.

“Is the tall one married?” Joe asked, matter-of-factly. More than 2,300 people liked Joe’s comment and several people got a kick out of it.

“Juicy Joe shooting his shot,” one person commented.

“I love you Joe straight to the point,” another comment read.

“And that’s y we love u Juicy Joe!!!” someone else echoed.

“Oh ya you could be your ex wife’s brother inlaw and your children’s Uncle joe,” a fourth social media user added.

Joe still single and apparently ready to mingle.

“Joe remains single at this time. He is just enjoying life and if a woman comes along he is open to it but as of now, he is still on the market,” his rep, Dominique Enchinton told Heavy exclusively in June 2022.

