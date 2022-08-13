Was Joe Gorga Going to Walk Teresa Giudice Down the Aisle?

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022. Their closest friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple, but two people were noticeably absent from the soiree — Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his family.

It has been confirmed by both sides that Joe and Melissa did not attend the wedding. On the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, Melissa said that she wasn’t able to share exactly what happened due to contractual obligations.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” she said.

Joe joined Melissa and the two opened up about their decision to skip Teresa’s wedding. At one point during the podcast episode, Melissa asked Joe if he was going to walk Teresa down the aisle.

Joe Said He Would Have Walked Teresa Down the Aisle if She Wanted Him to

Joe and Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga died in April 2020. Teresa was extremely close to both of her parents, but especially her dad as the two had a very special father-daughter bond.

Because Teresa’s dad was unable to walk her down the aisle, she walked down the aisle by herself, approaching the makeshift altar while carrying a very large bouquet of flowers.

During the “On Display” podcast, Joe brought up people wondering why he didn’t walk his sister down the aisle — or if he would have had he attended the wedding. However, he said that his sister never asked him to do so.

“I was never asked. If I was asked, I would love to. And by the way, let me tell you — when she walked down the aisle, she looked beautiful. And I loved the song that she picked. That ‘Ave Maria’ and that was my mother’s song. When she passed away, we sang that song. That made me melt, you know, and was sad to me, but that was beautiful. It really was. I mean, she looked beautiful. The place was gorgeous,” Joe said.

“It looked like an amazing wedding. It really did. And it sucked that we weren’t there for many reasons,” Joe added.

Joe & Melissa Wish Teresa the Best

Interestingly, Joe and Melissa didn’t bad mouth Teresa or her wedding. Instead, the couple made it clear that they are all still family at the end of the day.

“It hits home, guys. As much as we’re mad at something that happened — like, really, really mad about it — and it’s hurtful and… you’re still a family. These are still people that we go way back with, right? That, this is Joe’s only sister,” Melissa said.

“You get to a point when you get tired,” Joe said. “I don’t want to be depressed. I want to go to someone’s home or go into the same room and feel loved and feel like I’m wanted,” he added. He went on to explain that there’s a lot more that happened that people don’t know about but that he and Melissa chose to “hold in.”

At the end of the day, however, Joe said he’s “so proud” of his sister.

“She looked amazing. The girls looked amazing. The place looked amazing. And, you know, she’s been through a lot. I just want her happy. That’s all I want. Her to be happy. So it looked like a fairy tale wedding and I’m so proud of her,” Joe said.

