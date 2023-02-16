See How Much Joe Gorga Has Changed in ‘Then vs. Now’ Photos

Joe Gorga has become a staple on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” ever since his wife joined the franchise in 2011.

Over the years, the Jersey House Husbands have taken on roles of their own, becoming crucial members of the show and sometimes getting just as much airtime as their significant others. Moreover, the guys seem to have great relationships with each other, which makes for fun banter and other antics on the show.

Gorga has been at the center of many epic Jersey fights over the years as well, as his relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice, has often been a storyline. Taking a look back on Gorga’s life, he and his sister got along fairly well when they were younger and were very close at one point in time. But the last decade or so hasn’t been easy.

“At this point, I just don’t know what else to say. I’m tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years,” he told Page Six in October 2022. Aside from the drama, Gorga has been known to flex a muscle or two while Bravo cameras are rolling and isn’t shy when it comes to talking about his looks. That said, Gorga’s looks have certainly changed over the years.

Let’s take a look back:

Joe Gorga Had a Full Head of Hair in High School

In a post shared by the bravo.then.vs.now Instagram account, Gorga’s high school photo shows him with a full head of hair. He was really into sports and used to play basketball. These days, Gorga is usually cheering on his kids from the stands of their games or matches, whether it be his boys playing football or his daughter competing in cheerleading.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to discuss how Gorga has aged.

“You can tell where those boys get their looks from!!! They are [100] all Gorga!!!!” one person wrote, saying that Gorga’s two sons resemble their dad.

“I see Melania, Little Joey and Antonia all rolled into Joe. Amazing! He’s still a handsome guy,” someone else added.

“Every Italian guy from Jersey looked like this,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

Joe Gorga Shared a Throwback Photo of Himself & Teresa Giudice on Instagram

Although Gorga and his sister aren’t on speaking terms following an epic fight on the RHONJ season 13 finale, the two have made a lot of memories together over the years, growing up in the same household.

“This is When I was three years old, and @teresagiudice Is five years old. I was always the jokester.iIt starter at a young age. Check out teresa hair. Lol,” Gorga captioned a post of himself and Giudice when they were very young. His post was uploaded in June 2021, about a year before their latest falling out.

Fans seemed to love seeing the old photo of Gorga and Giudice and many saw resemblances of some of their children in each of them.

“Teresa looks like your oldest son,” read one comment.

“Teresa looks like Milania and your son Gino here and u look like Audrina [sic]. Too cute,” another RHONJ fan said.

