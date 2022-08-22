‘Real Housewives’ Stars Say They ‘Covered Up Everything’ for Louie Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot on August 6, 2022, in New Jersey, but there were a couple of invited guests who decided not to attend the wedding.

Following a fight during the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale taping, Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga made the decision to skip the wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

During that podcast, the Gorgas also revealed that there’s some information they have that they’ve chosen withhold.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe & Melissa Said They’ve ‘Covered Up so Many Things’

There are things that Joe and Melissa just haven’t talked about because they don’t want to upset anyone — especially Giudice and Ruelas.

“And now all these things that happened behind closed doors, all these things that we’ve been holding in, you know, even when we met Louie, there’s a lot of things. We forgave. We moved on,” he continued.

“Let’s be honest. we covered up a lot of things,” Melissa said.

“Covered up so many things. Covered up everything,” Joe echoed.

“A lot of things we know. And now I’m sitting back — I’m not going to lie — second guessing. Like why? Why did we cover up for her?” Melissa questioned.

“I’m going to tell you why I cover it up,” Joe said. “Because we’re good people and we don’t want to hurt nobody. We don’t wanna hurt ya. I didn’t want to hurt my sister. I don’t want to bring her down. I don’t. I don’t want to bring Louie down. I’m not here to bring anyone down. But they’re — on the other hand — everyone’s looking to bring us down. That’s why we covered up. And we will always sit there with our heads up high,” Joe continued.

The Gorgas Have Kept Their Lips Sealed When it Comes to Some Things That Have Happened ‘Behind Closed Doors’

During the podcast, Melissa talked a bit about not saying things to her sister-in-law because there are kids involved and she doesn’t want to be the one to cause problems within people’s families.

“I think the reason why we withhold on a lot of information… we hold back,” she said. She explained that she doesn’t want to be the “one responsible” for ruining people’s lives in any way.

“I don’t think we should hold back anymore,” Joe said. “I really don’t. Because we always hold back and for what? Then we get kicked in the face. Let’s start being like everyone else is,” Joe added.

The husband and wife talked about what they’ve been through with Joe’s family over the years and he credited his wife with handling things so well.

READ NEXT: Was Joe Gorga Going to Walk Teresa Giudice Down the Aisle?