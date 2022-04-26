Blind Claims Joe Gorga Is ‘Done’ With His Sister

A Gorga-Giudice family feud has been ongoing for years. Ever since the very first season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” aired, there has been tension between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

While the family has come a long way, seeming to be more able to forgive one another when bigger problems arose — like when Teresa and her now-ex-husband Joe Giudice were both sentenced to prison — things got more tense during season 12.

The season kicked off with an argument between Joe Gorga and his niece, Gia Giudice. Gia hasn’t been happy with the way her uncle has talked about her father, and she spoke up about it. The two had an argument during a pool party, and it got so bad that Gorga nearly quit the show.

On the March 23, 2022, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast, Joe Gorga revealed that the fight with Gia left him in shock.

“Think about that. Alright, I’ll deal with my sister. I’ll deal with my brother-in-law. I’ll deal with all that nonsense, right? But not my niece. You know what that did to me?” he said. “You know, I wasn’t filming after that. I didn’t film for, I don’t think I filmed for a month. Three weeks. I was quitting. Yeah. Production kind of slowed down, they weren’t even filming as much. I wasn’t there. They were just doing outside stuff… I was going to quit. I was done,” he added.

And while Joe Gorga said that things are “okay” between him and Gia since that fight, there may be something else going on.

Blind Claims Teresa ‘Does Not Care About Family’

It seems that Teresa and Melissa had gotten to a better place over the past couple of seasons of RHONJ, but a new blind suggests that the two women are at odd once more.

The blind, published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 17, 2022, claims that Melissa and Joe are totally done with Teresa — and that it’s all going to come out during the reunion, which is set to air in May 2022.

“This Jersey family who’s had a lot of public issues, it’s done,” the blind read. “The sister-in-law has finally had it. The gig is up, the sister does not care about family or loyalty, she wants soldiers. Her brother is done. You’ll see it at the reunion,” the anonymous source continued.

RHONJ fans took to the comments section on Bravo and Cocktails to respond.

“Thank god! I’ve been waiting for Melissa to tell Tre to eff off,” one person wrote.

“God I hope so. Tre is off the walls this season. I’m so over her,” someone else added.

“Good, I hope this is true. Teresa doesn’t deserve loyalty from anyone. She’s hostile, dishonest, hypocritical, and most of all has the brain of a water bottle,” a third person commented.

Melissa Hasn’t Talked to Teresa Since Filming the Reunion

Where Does Melissa Gorga Stand With Teresa Giudice? | WWHL Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey reveals whether or not she has spoken to Teresa Giudice since the reunion.

On the April 19, 2022, episode of “Watch what Happens Live,” Melissa revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Teresa since they filmed the reunion special at the end of March.

Host Andy Cohen decided to ask Melissa a series of questions in which she needed to choose between Teresa and Margaret Josephs. During the game, Andy asked Melissa if she has talked to her sister-in-law since the reunion taping.

“Who have you spoken to more after the reunion?” Andy asked Melissa.

“Margaret,” she responded.

“Have you spoken to Teresa since the reunion?” Andy asked.

“No,” Melissa answered, after a long pause.

On April 20, 2022, Margaret chatted with Us Weekly as part of the outlet’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast. Margaret was asked about the season 12 reunion, which she called “draining” and “exhausting.”

Us Weekly brought up Melissa’s comment about not having spoken to her sister since that day, and asked Margaret if that surprised her.

“No, doesn’t surprise me. It was ugly,” she said. Meanwhile, Margaret said that she hasn’t spoken to Teresa’s either, but admitted that Teresa sent her a text to wish her a happy birthday. She called the gesture “a little odd.”

