Joe Gorga Makes Unexpected Remarks About Teresa Giudice & Her Wedding

Joe Gorga was a guest on his wife’s podcast and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars talked about their decision to skip Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ August 6, 2022, wedding.

It has been reported that Joe and Melissa got into a fight with Teresa and Louie during filming of the RHONJ finale just days before Teresa and Louie’s wedding was scheduled to take place.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Melissa went on to say that no news outlets have not gotten the story 100% correct and that many are leaving out one key piece of information, but she couldn’t elaborate.

“I am not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary. There definitely were moments,” she continued, adding that people would have found it “strange” if she and Joe went to the wedding after what went down.

Joe then opened up about how he feels about skipping his only sister’s wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Said That Missing Teresa’s Wedding Was ‘1 of the Hardest Days’ of His Life

Instead of attending the wedding Melissa and Joe went to their Jersey Shore house for the weekend. The reality stars were hanging out with Melissa’s family, trying to enjoy themselves in light of what happened days before. Joe posted a couple of things on social media, including a message that read “blood doesn’t make you family,” on his Instagram Stories.

And while it looked like he was having a great time without a care in the world, he admits that it wasn’t easy for him not to be at his sister’s wedding.

“Listen. It was so, so hard for me. Here you are, it’s my only sister, my only blood. We don’t have a big family. We don’t have a lot of cousins. We have nothing. We lost our parents. And, to me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad. But listen, let’s go back to the reunion. She did this. You know, this was all on her,” Joe said.

“This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me. I was asked after all this information went out to be in a wedding. And that’s what saddens me,” he said.

Joe Wishes Nothing but the Best for Teresa

Despite having to walk away from his sister and skip out on her wedding, Joe weighed in on how things looked and thought that everything was “amazing.”

Perhaps the most surprising thing that Joe said was that he’s “so proud” of his sister.

“She looked amazing. The girls looked amazing. The place looked amazing. And, you know, she’s been through a lot. I just want her happy. That’s all I want. Her to be happy. So it looked like a fairy tale wedding and I’m so proud of her,” he said.

Melissa expressed similar feelings.

“We both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy. And that, you know, this is Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa said.

