Joe Gorga Addresses Strained Relationship With Niece Gia Giudice: VIDEO

Joe Gorga spoke out about his rocky relationship with his nieces, which has played out this season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The season 12 premiere kicked off with Teresa Giudice’s daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrina, visibly upset at Gorga over things he said about their dad, Joe Giudice. Eldest daughter Gia had a major blowout with her uncle over the situation.

Gorga has long blamed the Giudice patriarch for his sister Teresa’s 11-month prison sentence, and he also accused his ex-brother-in-law of putting his mother, Antonia, in an early grave. But Teresa’s Giudice daughters have taken issue with their uncle’s talk about their father.

In one scene, Gia, 21, faced off with her Uncle Joe to remind him that’s she’s “an adult now” and that he needs to talk to her like one. Gorga called Gia’s behavior toward him “horrendous.”

Joe Gorga Said He Never Talks About Joe Giudice & Revealed He’s ‘Hurt’ by the Conflict With His Nieces





Play



Joe Gorga on the Tough Talks with Gia Giudice | WWHL RHONJ’s Joe Gorga talks about the uncomfortable situation between him and Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice and Joe comments on his point of view and defends why he acted the way he did. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ … 2022-03-02T04:14:13Z

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on March 1, 2022, Gorga told host Andy Cohen that he rarely speaks about Giudice. After Cohen asked Gorga about the “tough conversations” between him and Gia about her father, the New Jersey-based businessman asked to clarify something.

“I never really speak about Joe Giudice ever, okay?” he said. “You know and there’s a ton of articles about me with him, about my wife, and I and I wonder if they ever yell at him for anything.”

Gorga also explained that his comments came after his sister told him upsetting things about her marriage to Giudice.

“They’re going through a divorce and [my sister’s] telling me all these things that he was saying to her,” Gorga said. “So I’m sitting there and I’m thinking about all this …it’s my sister, I’m trying to protect her, okay?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cohen asked Gorga why he didn’t call his nieces when he learned they were upset over how he spoke about their dad, who was deported from the U.S. and is living in the Bahamas after serving 41 months in jail for tax fraud charges, per BravoTV.com.

“The way they spoke to me through text,” Gorga said. “I just didn’t want to deal with it. I’m not about conflict. I just don’t want to argue. And I wasn’t ready. The way they spoke to me… in a way I wasn’t happy with. Obviously, I’m not happy about it. It hurts because I love them so much. The whole situation is very difficult. We’ve been through so much as a family. So I’m hurt, I’m hurt. I’m being honest with you.”

Melissa Gorga Also Said Her Husband is ‘Hurt’ By the Family Fighting

Gorga’s wife Melissa previously said it “hurts” to see her husband feuding with his nieces.

“I just feel bad for Joe in this situation because … it goes without saying that he dies for them,” the RHONJ star told Page Six in February 2022. “He loves them so much. He has a really special place [in his heart for] her girls, especially Gia. He’s always put in a tough position because I think he’s never going to win the conversation about their father.”

“They see it their father’s way, which we understand and respect,” she added. “But it just always hurts Joe. He’s put in that seat where he just has to sit back and take it because you can’t correct children about their parents because nobody wants to hear that.”

Melissa added that as a whole, the family is “so over” rehashing everything that has gone on in the past several years

“There’s a lot of hard feelings there, which everyone is working through,” she said.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Says She’ll Never Remarry