Fans Slammed Joe Gorga for Confrontation With Niece Gia Giudice

Fans took to social media to blast RHONJ’s Joe Gorga for confrontation with niece Gia Giudice.

On the February 8 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans witnessed a heated argument between Joe Gorga and his then-20-year-old niece, Gia Giudice.

Gia Giudice Called Her Uncle Joe Gorga ‘Disrespectful’ for Trash-Talking Her Father Joe Giudice

Joe Gorga has met his match and it’s Gia Giudice 🔥🔥🔥 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/60DlO3mRGZ — RealiTEA (@Realitytvkid) February 2, 2022

The argument stemmed from Joe slamming Gia’s father (also named Joe).

“It’s a whole thing though. People get hurt, people get offended by things people say,” Gia said looking at her uncle. “This is why people just shouldn’t open their mouth in the first place, just like Dad didn’t deserve it either.”

“If you want to say something, go ahead. I’m your uncle, I’m your godfather and I’m older than you. But go ahead, talk,” he told Gia.”I’m an adult now, so you can talk to me like one,” Gia said back. “I’m done with you being disrespectful. You’re not going to talk down to me either.”

“Where were you raised?!” Joe said while walking away from the argument. “That is horrendous! I loved you since the minute I saw you, I fell in love with you.”

Fans Slammed Joe Gorga Saying He ‘Doesn’t Respect Women’ & ‘It’s 10000% His Fault’ for Argument With Niece

Nonno in Heaven watching Gia rightfully rip Joe Gorga a new one #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/c66Vn4sCdi — The Slut Pig Podcast (@tsp_pod) February 2, 2022

The fans didn’t take kindly to the way Joe talked to his niece on the episode and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Gia has been dealing with this shit for majority of her life! GO OFF GIA! I support!” a fan tweeted along with a clip of the infamous christening.

“LMAOO at Gia calling out Joe Gorga for always seeking camera-time,” someone tweeted.

“People want Gia to embarrass/humiliate her dad. She was a child when the mess happened. Her parents rightfully shielded her from the mess. I think she’s perfectly aware of her father’s imperfections, but in no way wants to or needs to ‘call him out’ to appease fans,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Teresa’s daughter are WAY more mature than Joe Gorga,” someone wrote.

“Joe Gorga doesn’t respect women, period,” someone wrote. “He’s the uncle in this situation but it’s up to Gia to go to him and resolve it? He can’t be an adult for 5 f*****g seconds. It’s okay for him to have a bf but he freaks if Gia has ‘attitude.’ Even though he’s the damn adult.”

“I get Joe Gorga hates Joe Giudice. I even get *why* he hates him. What I don’t get is he thinks it’s appropriate to express for his nieces to hear,” another person wrote.

“I mean…Joe Gorga could go and apologize to his nieces, instead of running from them. Like, sir, you are a grown man,” another fan wrote.

Joe Gorga already promised not to talk about their dad and he’s not respecting them,” a fan tweeted. “Joe Giudice went to jail, served his time and got deported, he doesn’t need to be punished anymore. If Teresa doesn’t have a problem with him neither should anyone else, Team Gia.”

“Regardless of what Joe Giudice did, Joe Gorga should never talk about his nieces father. It’s 10000% his fault that they’re on bad terms,” someone wrote.

“Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice BOTH need to stop talking shit about each other in the press…for the sake of the Giudice girls – they don’t deserve it and shouldn’t have to chose between two important men in their lives,” someone wrote.

