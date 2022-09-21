Fans React to Joe Gorga’s Instagram Post About Revenge

On September 18, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga gave his opinion on exacting revenge on Instagram. The reality television personality shared a photo of him standing with his arms outstretched near a body of water with the caption, “Never seek revenge … rotten fruit will fall by itself.” Gorga also asked his followers if they agreed with his message.

Instagram Users Commented on the Post

Several Instagram users shared that they appreciated Gorga’s post.

“Absolutely!! Sit back and watch 🙌,” wrote one commenter.

“💯 percent!! People always show their true colors, even when you aren’t ready to see them 💜,” added another.

“Absolutely….karma is a real thing,” shared a third person.

“Agree! Love you Joe! You and your beautiful family!” chimed in an Instagram user.

Some commenters shared that they believed Gorga was referencing his sister, Teresa Giudice, in the post. As fans of RHONJ are aware, the father of three and his wife, Melissa Gorga, were not guests at Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding, which was held on August 6, 2022.

“Then why are you always trying to get revenge on your sister by causing drama on social media & leaking fake stories to the press & blogs? Practice what you preach, baby! She is paying y’all dust in the media & you all just can’t stop obsessing over her! 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“I’m really sad about the situation between you and Teresa. I know really s**** things have happened but in the end it’s still your sister and she’s all you have. I wish you two could work this out and you and Melissa stop with these encrypted posts. It’s very obvious you’re hurting but making these posts looks bad for you. I wish you’d all just be happy together. #familyfirst ❤️,” added another.

“Revenge will fall back on you dont play with that. That is your family. Stop these games and posts and asking strangers what we think,” commented a social media user.

A few Instagram users also criticized Gorga’s post.

“Can you and your irrelevant wife just leave the d*** show already???” commented an Instagram user.

“Horrible. Shame on you. You should support not be so narcissistic,” stated a commenter.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Melissa and Joe Gorga in September 2022

During a September 2022 interview with E! News, Giudice discussed her issues with her brother and his wife. She shared that she did not believe they will be able to mend their relationship.

“It’s so sad. It’s not how I wanted things to end up,” said the mother of four.

While speaking to E! News, Giudice shared that being married to Ruelas is “absolutely amazing.”

“It is just amazing. Louie is everything I have ever wanted and more, he really is. He’s my tall dark and handsome prince. I finally found him. I never thought I would find my prince at 48 but I did,” stated the 50-year-old.

The reality television personality also noted that she believed her wedding was idyllic.

“It was supposed to rain, but then the skies opened up. And I really feel like my parents were with me because the sun was shining through the clouds when we were actually getting married,” shared Giudice.

READ NEXT: See Ariana Biermann’s Mugshot Photo