RHONJ Star Thinks Her Husband ‘Gets a Little Jealous’ When She Goes on Trips Without Him

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga spoke about her relationship with her husband, Joe Gorga, during a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display.” While recording the podcast episode, alongside her cousins Nick Marco and Tara Bogota Marco, Melissa explained she and her family members often take trips without their significant others. The Envy Boutique owner revealed that her husband does not like when she goes on these vacations. She also shared that she usually only spends a day with her cousins as her husband “goes hard.”

“Honestly, I think Joe gets a little jealous … I get a harder time when I am going to spend a weekend in the city, where all of [my cousins’] significant others are like ‘Bye honey, have a good time,’ and Joe is literally pacing the house. And he’ll talk to me about it for four days prior and then two days after,” said Melissa.

The reality television personality revealed that her husband will often call her during her time away from him.

“While I am there, my phone rings and we just go back and forth and we’re just not the couple that is like ‘Okay honey, have a good time, don’t stay out too late.’ Joe’s like ‘Why are you going? I don’t understand this? What is wrong with you and your cousins? You guys are crazy that you do this. Why don’t you do it with the spouses?’”

Nick then shared he gets nervous when Joe views his Instagram Stories that feature photos taken during the family trips. He explained he believes the “Gorga Guide to Success” author will be “mad” at him.

Melissa Gorga Revealed She Sent a Picture of ‘a Hot Guy’ to Her Relatives

During the December 2022 “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Melissa noted that she and her cousins have a text group chat called “Quarantine Cousins,” which was established at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She shared that she allowed her eldest child, Antonia Gorga, 17, in the group. She then revealed she regretted the decision after sharing pictures of an internet celebrity she found attractive with her family members.

In an October 2022 “Melissa Gorga On Display” episode, Joe revealed he found out that Melissa shared photos of “a hot guy” on her family’s group chat. The father of three noted he was annoyed about the pictures. Melissa then explained that she “ratted on [herself]” to Joe about the text messages.

Joe Gorga Shared He Was Frustrated that His Wife Will Sometimes Ignore His Advances in October 2022

While recording the October 2022 “Melissa Gorga On Display” podcast episode, Joe shared he found it frustrating that his wife will sometimes rebuff his sexual advances. He then revealed that he sympathized with Maroon Five singer Adam Levine. Us Weekly reported that the musician, who is married to Behati Prinsloo, was accused of having “inappropriate relationships with” several women in September 2022. Levine refuted the allegations of having “an affair” but admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of [his] life.”

“[Levine] probably came home from work, he went into the studio and he tried to come up with all these songs and he was having a bad day and he just couldn’t do it,” said the 43-year-old. “And then he came home, he went to touch his — isn’t she a model? I mean, I don’t know, the poor guy maybe didn’t do anything, maybe he just wanted to feel something like ‘hey you’re hot.’ Sometimes you just need that,” said the RHONJ star.

Joe clarified he would not send explicit messages to women who are not his wife as he is scared of Melissa.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I’m so afraid of this woman. This woman — she’s got my Instagram on lockdown, she’s got my text messages,” said the reality television personality.