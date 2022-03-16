Some RHONJ Fans Are Completely Fed Up With Joe Gorga

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is in full swing, and the ladies are bringing the drama.

RHONJ is known for having the best House Husbands out of all the franchises, and this season, the guys are not being left out. In fact, the main storylines thus far have involved the men. For example, Bill Aydin’s decade-old affair was revealed in episode one, and there is a lot of fuss involving Teresa Giudice‘s beau, Louie Ruelas.

There is one Jersey husband in particular, however, who isn’t getting great feedback, and that’s Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga. Following an on-camera fight with his niece, Gia Giudice, fans have been roasting Joe on social media. There are several Reddit threads dedicated to Joe, and some fans are completely fed up with him and his antics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Think Joe Is ‘Ruining the Show’

On March 10, 2022, A Redditor started a thread asking if Joe was “ruining the show for anyone else.” Dozens of RHONJ fans commented on the post, most criticizing Joe for his role on the show.

“I’m tired of seeing confessionals from him with no new material. just the same thing over and over,” one person wrote.

“He’s a disgusting human and the disrespect he has to anyone with a vagina is gross. It’s not cute or funny that he asked his son if he has girlfriends and high fived him then two beats later told his teen daughter she can’t date. He’s gross,” another person added.

“I absolutely like him less and less with every episode. Between his ego, machismo attitude, and 7th grade boy sense of humor/’I’m gonna talk about sex so I look cool’ act… he’s absolutely unbearable to me at this point,” a third comment read.

Several other people criticized Joe for being a “lousy uncle.”

“I hate the way he talks to his nieces. Plus when he said he could say whatever he wants to his family and it should be fine. No. You don’t get to be a degrading a****** and expect people to just let it slide,” read one comment.

“He didn’t even call his nieces between filming for 6 months,” someone else wrote in another thread about Joe.

“Joe has always been a lousy Uncle anyway. Always feuding with their Mom in earlier seasons,” added another.

Many Fans Are Tired of Both Melissa & Joe, Some Even Want Melissa Off the Show

Joe isn’t the only one getting RHONJ viewers riled up, either. It seems that several fans are done with both Joe and his wife, and would like to see them off of the franchise.

“I feel like Melissa causes fake drama to make joe and Teresa fight so they can stay on the show. I hope Melissa gets demoted but I doubt it Andy eats them up,” one Reddit comment read.

“I am SICK of him and Melissa!!!” another person wrote.

“Joe Gorga is oily and slimy.. Melissa is thirsty!! Time for them to go!” a third person commented.

These Reddit comments come on the heels of another thread in which one fan suggested a petition be started to remove Melissa from the franchise. Melissa joined RHONJ in its third season, and has been a main cast member ever since. Her storylines have revolved around her relationship with her sister-in-law, Teresa, with a brief few episodes that outlined marital struggles between her and Joe. Those troubles have since been resolved.

