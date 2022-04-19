Joe Gorga & Daughter Dance to Song About Sex in New TikTok

Joe Gorga joined his 16-year-old daughter to knock out the latest TikTok trend. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star agreed to learn some choreography for the “Love in This Club” dance trend that must be completed with a friend.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, Antonia Gorga shared the video of her and her dad doing some hand clapping before joining together and swaying to the music. The song for this particular trend is Usher’s “Love in This Club,” which is about two people vibing, and having undeniable chemistry while out in public — specifically, at a club.

The lyrics of the song include, a verse in which Usher sings, “Ya got some friends rollin witcha baby then that’s cool. You can leave ’em with my homies, let ’em know that I got you. If you didn’t know, you’re the only thing that’s on my mind. ‘Cuz the way I’m starin’ you, got me, wanna give it to you all night.”

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the post, given the nature of the song that Joe was dancing to with his teen-aged daughter.

Several People Didn’t Approve of the Song Choice

The part of the song that Joe and Antonia danced to was the refrain, which goes, “I can tell by the way you lookin’ at me girl. I wanna make love in this club (Hey), in this club…”

Some fans commented on Antonia’s video and gave Joe props for being able to learn the moves to complete the challenge. Others, however, thought that the song was inappropriate and “awkward” and that perhaps Antonia shouldn’t have chosen that trend to do with her dad.

“We tried lol… HAPPY EASTER,” Antonia captioned the video, tagging her dad.

“I would of choose [sic] a better song,” one person commented.

“The song choice would be embarrassing but they are famous so,” someone else added.

“Maybe a different song,” a third person wrote, adding the wide eyed emoji.

“Odd choice of daddy daughter song,” a fourth comment read.

“The lyrics!!!!!!!!!! Nooooo,” a fifth TikTok user said.

This Wasn’t Joe’s First TikTok

On April 3, 2022, Joe appeared in another TikTok alongside his daughter, but this time, it received plenty of positive feedback. The two were seen sitting in a car together, and Antonia is mouthing the words to Rihanna’s “Shut Up and Drive.”

At one point in the short video, Joe takes his daughter’s hair, and puts it on his head, simply to be silly.

“He’s so weird … but why r we twins,” Antonia captioned the TikTok video.

“It’s so crazy because you look just like your dad and your mom,” one Instagram user wrote.

“He really is your twin,” someone else said.

“We love your dad,” read another person’s comment.

Joe has his own TikTok account, and has a total of four videos uploaded on the popular video platform. He does have the most recent TikTok with his daughter on his account. At the time of this writing, the video was viewed more than 100,000 times.

