Did Joe Gorga Steal Money From Someone on RHONJ?

During last week’s March 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin confesses something pretty serious to her costar, Dolores Catania. During Jackie Goldschneider’s husband’s birthday party, Aydin explained that Real Housewives of New Jersey newbie, Michelle Pais, told her that Joe Gorga owed her husband “thousands” of dollars. So, is this true? Does Joe Gorga really owe someone else money?

According to Margaret Josephs, the allegations are completely false. “It’s inaccurate and, again, not true at all,” Josephs explained during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Anybody who comes with something from 18 months ago? It’s obviously not true. I think It’s crazy. My husband, Joe Gorga and Frank [Catania] work together every single week and there’s never been one issue with them. Money flows freely between them and so I just think this comes out of left field. … It wasn’t very authentic or believable.”

Pais was introduced during the season 11 premiere as a friend of Teresa Giudice’s. However, it’s unclear what type of role she will play throughout the rest of the season.

Jennifer Aydin Said That She Had Heard Similar Rumors Before

While Aydin told Catania about the rumors regarding Joe Gorga, she admitted that this wasn’t the first time she’d heard allegations like these. “This isn’t the first time that I’ve heard something like this about Joe,” Aydin explained in her confessional. “He recently posted about this amazing kitchen renovation that he did and then all of the sudden the person that actually did it called him out on it. If you’re willing to lie about a kitchen renovation, what else are you willing to lie about?”

However, Joe Gorga has defended himself against these kitchen renovation claims in the past. Gorga told Page Six in February 2020 that his social media manager had accidentally posted the wrong photo. “I helped fund that project,” Gorga told the publication at the time. “I’m a private lender. I did fund the deal.”

The Gorga’s Will Face More Drama This Season

It seems like these accusations from Pais are not the only thing that the Gorga’s will be facing during this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Melissa Gorga admitted that her marriage with Joe is “struggling,” and that viewers will be able to see more of their journey during the upcoming season.

“This season, it’s very raw. It’s very real. It’s very different this season for Joe and I,” Gorga told Us Weekly. “We’ve done very good for 11 years. We’re a great couple. We try really hard. We fight really hard for our family and it’s not easy to be on reality TV for 11 years and still stand strong.”

Gorga also explained that she and her husband differ in some aspects of their marriage. “He likes things to stay the same,” Gorga said. “I’ve been with him since I was 24 years old. So I’ve changed and I feel like this is a scary part of marriage. Either you’re going to grow together or you’re going to grow apart. And I think we’re fighting really hard to grow together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “It’s not easy. We’re struggling. I’m not sitting here telling you that, like, I’m moving out of my house today but we were struggling and we show it. … We’re fighting out of it.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star To Undergo Surgery