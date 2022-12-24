Fans React to Joe Gorga’s Post About Not Reciprocating ‘People’s Disrespect’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga shared his thoughts about being disrespected on social media.

In a December 22 Instagram post, the Bravo personality revealed he refrains from “reciprocat[ing] people’s disrespect” depending on their circumstances.

“Sometimes I want to reciprocate people’s disrespect but then I look at their lifestyle and how life treats them … That’s punishment enough,” wrote the reality television star.

Joe asked his Instagram followers if they agreed with his sentiment in the post’s caption. Several fans flocked to the comments section to share that they appreciated the father of three’s message.

“Always stay true to yourself. Don’t let them drag you down 🥰,” wrote a commenter.

“Couldn’t agree more. Sit back and watch life take care of them,” added another.

Some commenters, however, criticized the upload. A few social media users noted that they believed Joe was referencing his ongoing feud with his older sister, Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, the “Gorga Guide to Success” author and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided to not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding.

“Grow up. You’re a grown man and still throwing shade on social media. Be a role model for your kids and stop feeling sorry for yourself. These posts are pathetic,” commented an Instagram user.

“Stop Joe. You are part of the problem. You guys have chosen money over family. You’re doomed. You and your sister need a time out from all the fake attention you’re getting. When all is said and done and Bravo is scrapped you’re gonna be sorry. Family over everything. You guys are living in Andy [Cohen’s] world, get out while you can,” added a commenter.

“You and your wife need to get over this! Life is too d*** short and you are constantly bashing your sister! Grow up already because if it wasn’t for her, you and your wife would be a nobody!” chimed in a different RHONJ viewer.

Joe Gorga Shared He Felt Saddened By His Strained Relationship with Teresa Giudice

During an October 2022 interview with ExtraTV, Joe shared he is upset about his strained relationship with his sister. He acknowledged that he decided to not be a guest at Giudice’s wedding ceremony. The reality television personality also hinted that fans will have a better understanding of his decision when watching the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ, which will premiere on February 7, 2023.

“I’m not happy about it. I’m not proud of it and I love her, you know, she’s my sister. I always love her. Do I wish I went to the wedding? Of course, I want it to be normal and I want to be happy,” shared Joe. “I just want to live life, you know? People are dropping dead left and right. Really. They get sick and we live one life and I want to live the right way, I don’t want to argue so, it’s devastating, so I’m just taking it day by day.”

Teresa Giudice Shared She Had Difficulty Filming RHONJ Season 13

While speaking to Us Weekly in December 2022, Giudice shared she had difficulty filming RHONJ season 13. She hinted that fans will get some insight regarding her issues with the Gorgas during the upcoming season. The “Skinny Italian” author also shared she enjoyed filming her wedding for her upcoming special.

“I always said I never have enjoyed filming because of my family being on the show and I just don’t like the whole family drama thing, the best time I ever had filming was my wedding, so when you see the wedding special, that was the best thank god, but season 13 is definitely a heart wrenching season for me,” shared the reality television personality.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season