Joe Gorga’s Response to Margaret Josephs That You Didn’t See

Following the season finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” that aired on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Joe Gorga took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife, Melissa Gorga, perhaps in an effort to set some things straight.

Joe and Melissa’s marriage has been a focus on “RHONJ” for the first time, really since they first started appearing on the show. Throughout the season, the two were both very vulnerable at times — whether that was real or exaggerated for the show — and fans saw a different side of the Gorgas. Their marriage appeared strained, and the two openly argued while Bravo cameras were rolling.

While the other “Housewives” tried their best not to overstep, there were definitely times throughout the season where things were said. For example, Margaret Josephs called Joe a “chauvinist” on more than one occasion. And while Joe expressed to Margaret that he wasn’t happy that she did that, he may have just responded in his own way on Instagram.

Joe Responded to a Comment About Marge on Instagram

Things between Melissa and Joe seemed to hit a fever pitch on Wednesday night’s finale.

“I don’t want to die unhappy. I wanna feel fulfilled. Not just as a mom. And I’ve never seen Joe fight so hard against something that I want. So I am feeling really scared about our relationship because I’ve never felt this exhaustion and feeling of giving up,” Melissa said during a confessional.

The very next day, Joe shared a photo with the caption, “True love never fades away. It only gets stronger with time.” He tagged Melissa in the post, and she added two red heart emoji and the praying hands emoji in the comments section.

Several fans commented on the post, but there was one comment that actually got a reaction out of Joe.

“Good for you both. Joe, don’t listen to [Marge] what does she know,” one Instagram user commented.

“[You’re] so right, brother,” Joe responded, agreeing with the comment.

Joe Posted About Melissa on Mother’s Day

Despite what has transpired on “RHONJ” this season, Joe and Melissa’s relationship seems strong, based on their respective Instagram accounts.

“You are the most amazing mother, our children are so lucky to have you as their mom.Thank you for being the mother you are. I love you honey,” Joe captioned the post that consisted of a few pics of the family, inclusive of the couple’s three children.

Melissa has also shared some photos with Joe over the past few months, which could be a good sign.

“We’re fighting for our marriage and we’re fighting to keep it strong. And it’s not easy. It’s really not easy. It’s not. And we’re one of the longest-standing ‘Housewives’ couples. So whatever we’re doing, I’m going to pat us on the back. Our kids are happy. Everybody’s living. So we’re doing good. It’s just, it’s a struggle. It’s been a little bit more of a struggle the last two years than it’s ever been, and we’re honest about it,” Melissa told Page Six back in February.

