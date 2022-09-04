Joe Gorga Opens up About His Future on The “Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Joe Gorga is not too sure about his future on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During an August 28 interview with the U.S. Sun while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Gorga was asked by the outlet whether or not he and his wife, Melissa Gorga, will be returning to the show next season.

“We’ll see. You never know,” Gorga said.

Gorga continued about the upcoming season, saying he was “shocked” about what went on. “It’s going to be crazy,” Gorga revealed to the outlet. “It’s real stuff, it just gets better and better. It’s 11 years in and I’m kind of shocked. I’m like really? We’re still doing this s***?”

Right now, Gorga and his wife are in a massive feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice. According to Page Six, something major happened during the season 13 finale taping. This resulted in the two deciding not to attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Gorga later addressed the rift during an episode of her podcast and said that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” audience doesn’t know what really happened between her and her sister-in-law yet.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter.

Gorga Wants To Put The Feud ‘Behind’ Her

While speaking to Page Six at the 2022 VMA’s, Melissa Gorga told the outlet that she wants to put all of the recent family drama with Giudice behind her.

“I am looking to put it all behind me,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star told the outlet. “We just finished [filming]. We just wrapped, and I need a break. Let’s just put it that way.”

Gorga continued about the new season, “There’s just a lot of answers. I feel like people want to know why about the wedding and about all these things, and you’ll get a lot of answers.”

One RHHONJ Star Said That It Was ‘Best’ That the Gorga’s Skipped Giudice’s Wedding

Although it shocked fans that Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped Giudice’s August wedding, their fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar, Dolores Catania, says that it was for the best.

“If that’s how they felt and the way things were heated between them, it probably was best,” Catania told Us Weekly on August 28. “I would have loved to have seen them of course, but I think it was mutual.”

Catania continued about the Giudice family, “I knew them when they were little and I know the love that they have. I lived it with them. They were my friends. We were all friends from the same neighborhood, and I know how much she loved him and I know how much he loved her. So, I always go back to that.”

And, because she has love for both Gorga and his sister, Catania insisted to the outlet that she would never pick a side.“ I will never choose sides, especially when it comes to family,” Catania said. “I will support both sides to only be good to each other … but I’ll never support the fight.”

