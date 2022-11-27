RHONJ Star Talks Parenting: ‘I Know I’m Crazy, if I Get Mad, I Get Mad’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga appeared on a November 2022 episode of his wife, Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” Joe shared he enjoys doing chores, like blowing leaves on holidays. He explained he requested his children, Joey Gorga, 12, Gino Gorga, 15, and Antonia Gorga, 17, to help him with the task on Thanksgiving. The reality television personality explained that his sons and daughter complained about performing yard work.

“The pain in the a** dealing with your children when you want them to help you. I’m trying to teach them and I remember when my dad, when I was younger my dad would teach me, but I worked. I had no choice, he was crazy so I worked. And I learned how to do everything. But our kids, man, I was going to — I said ‘Just sit down, just sit down, and watch me, don’t do anything.’ They’re complaining. They’re raking very slow. I’m blowing. Joey’s complaining,” shared the 43-year-old.

Melissa interjected she believed her children, specifically, her eldest son, does not take her seriously.

“I want to say that we used to be more in fear of our parents than they are now. I feel like they laugh at me if I try to yell at them. Like Gino legit looks at me like he giggles when I yell at him,” said the mother of four.

Joe chimed in that Gina, Joey, and Antonia, will listen to him, especially if he is angry.

“They move when I say something. My kids are scared, I know I’m crazy, if I get mad, I get mad,” said the reality television personality.

Melissa Gorga Shared Information About RHONJ Season 13

Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice, and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, wed in August 2022. The Gorgas opted to not attend the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. During a 2022 BravoCon panel, Melissa hinted she believed RHONJ fans will get some insight as to why the couple had a falling out with Giudice.

“[Fans] are also going to get a little sad, you’re going to feel all types of emotions,” said Melissa. “Because there is a lot that goes on, it’s very real. It’s very raw. It’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life. We need to show you what’s going on. And I think that for me, personally, it’s a season that’s very real, very honest.”

Joe Gorga Shared His Thoughts About Mending His Relationship With His Sister

In the same BravoCon interview, Joe shared he was informed that his sister does not believe their relationship could be mended. He also asserted he would not attempt to fix their issues unless Giudice took the lead.

“Well, I’m hearing in the press that she says there’s no fixing our relationship. So she is the older one in our family, she is the older sister. And whatever she says goes. I’ve done everything right. I really have,” asserted Joe. “I’ve respected her. I loved her. I respected Louie. And my wife has respected her. And we’re all about family. And she’s making the decisions. We’ve watched it. We’ve learned on national TV. She made all the decisions. And every time you hear it in the press, we hear it in the press. So there’s no hidden agendas here.”

