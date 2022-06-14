Joe Gorga Caught Freaking Out at Tenant Over Rent Dispute: VIDEO

Joe Gorga is known for his real estate deals, but one of his tenants appears to be giving him a major headache.

The Bravo star, who is married to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, is a successful house flipper and owns multiple properties. According to Bravo.com, in his book “The Gorga Guide to Success,” the dad of three wrote, “This is the time you can invest in real estate. Don’t be afraid, this is your retirement. Holding real estate, an apartment, or a multiple family home — this can change your life.”

But as far as an income stream goes, the rent needs to be paid, and Gorga appeared to have a problem with that when dealing with a recent tenant.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

Joe Gorga Was Caught Screaming at His Tenant on Video & Fans Reacted to the Argument

In a video posted to TMZ’s YouTube page on June 13, 2022, Joe Gorga was caught on camera feuding with a tenant. In the clip, the RHONJ husband was screaming about unpaid rent for a unit in an apartment building he owns, and the foul language was flying. Gorga accused the tenant of stiffing him for four years of rent. The tenant who was not seen on camera, appeared to bait his angry landlord as he accused him of already being “paid” after collecting money from New Jersey’s COVID programs for businesses.

According to TMZ, the apartment under dispute is located in Hawthorne, NJ and has an unpaid rent balance of nearly $50,000. Eviction papers have been since filed, Gorga’s lawyer told the outlet. The tenant told TMZ that he lost his restaurant job during the pandemic and is still looking for work.

In the comment section of the YouTube video, fans reacted to the wild exchange.

“Joe be going off,” one commenter wrote.

“I definitely understand where Joe is coming from, but damn, let that Jersey tough guy s*** go and handle things the right way…. SMH,” another wrote.

“Joe should know better. He needs to legally evict him” another commenter wrote.

Others accused the tenant of filming the argument and selling it to the celebrity gossip site.

This is Not Joe Gorga’s First Feud With a Tenant

With such a long run as a landlord, it’s no surprise that Gorga has dealt with other rental disputes. According to Patch, in 2014 Gorga filed a landlord-tenant complaint against Kai Patterson, a renter of his home in Montville, New Jersey. The 13,500-square-foot mansion had a rental price of $20,000 per month, but Gorga alleged that several months went unpaid and one rent check bounced. The house was featured in an early season of RHONJ when it was first listed for sale, but the Gorgas eventually issued a lease-purchase agreement with the potential buyer.

In September 2014, Patterson agreed to move out of the house, per NJ.com. While the tenant cited his “unhealthy” relationship with the Gorgas as his reason for moving out, the action came after the RHONJ husband won a judgment against Patterson that ordered him to pay an immediate $30,821 or face eviction.

